Controversial Alorton mayor faces another charge; O'Fallon police arrest Reed for DUI



Jo Ann Reed

O’FALLON – Police arrested Alorton mayor JoAnn Reed early Sunday, March 1, and charged her with driving under the influence.

The arrest occurred at 2:35 a.m., on Greenmount Road at Cambridge Boulevard.

Police also ticketed her for illegal stopping at an intersection.

She posted bond.

Last year, she pleaded guilty on a traffic ticket charging she drove an Alorton police car with lights flashing on Interstate 64.

St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric dismissed two felony charges of official misconduct from the same incident.

Circuit Judge Stephen McGlynn fined her $250.

In 2016, she was charged with a Class 4 felony vote buying, a charge that was dismissed by McGlynn in July 2019.

In July 2014, Reed pleaded guilty to a felony charge of smuggling a cellphone into the Alorton jail for her niece, and was later removed from office.

She was re-elected mayor in April 2017, having defeated Devionne Kidd by a margin of 56 to 42 percent.

The next mayoral race is in April 2021.