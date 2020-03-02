JACKSON LEWIS PC: Jackson Lewis Announces Management Changes in Cleveland, Madison, Memphis and Pittsburgh Offices

Jackson Lewis P.C. issued the following announcement on Feb. 25.

Jackson Lewis P.C., one of the country’s preeminent workplace law firms, is pleased to announce attorneys Craig A. Cowart (Memphis), Marla N. Presley (Pittsburgh), Vincent J. Tersigni (Cleveland) and Mark P. Tilkens (Madison) have recently been appointed as Office Managing Principals.

“All of our newly elevated Office Managing Principals have played instrumental parts in their offices’ growth and profitability,” said firm Co-Chairs Kevin G. Lauri and William J. Anthony. “The attorneys are universally respected by their peers and have positioned themselves as excellent resources for clients. We congratulate all of the attorneys on their recent elevations.”

Craig A. Cowart has represented clients in management-side labor and employment law cases of all types, including collective actions and multi-party lawsuits. Mr. Cowart frequently counsels and represents clients in wage and hour related matters. He also regularly handles lawsuits, arbitrations, and administrative claims involving allegations of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, as well as disability accommodation issues. Mr. Cowart spent a portion of his career in an in-house counsel position where he was responsible for all employment related legal matters. He regularly assists clients in establishing and implementing effective policies and procedures and counsels clients regarding issues in the workplace. Mr. Cowart earned his J.D. from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law and his B.B.A. from the University of Mississippi.

Marla N. Presley also serves as the Pittsburgh Office Litigation Manager. Her practice focuses exclusively on the representation of employers in wage and hour disputes, class and collective actions, and claims of discrimination under state and federal law. Ms. Presley has successfully tried cases before juries and judges in state and federal courts and has prevailed in appeals before the United States Supreme Court, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, the West Virginia Supreme Court, and numerous appellate courts in Pennsylvania. She also dedicates a significant portion of her practice to the representation of colleges and universities in Title IX matters, Clery compliance, and campus-wide trainings. She earned her J.D. from the Duquesne University School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Mount Union.

Vincent J. Tersigni was Cleveland Office Litigation Manager before assuming the role of Office Managing Principal. Mr. Tersigni focuses exclusively on representing employers in both the public and private sectors in labor and employment law matters. His experience includes employment discrimination, non-competition litigation, wage and hour, unemployment compensation, civil rights, union negotiations, arbitrations, union elections, State Employment Relations Board (SERB), National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), and Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) matters. A significant part of Mr. Tersigni’s practice involves advising employers regarding compliance with state and federal employment laws, preventing labor-related disputes, whistleblower claims, conducting effective workplace investigations, and implementing effective personnel policies. He defends employers in single and class action employment litigation in state and federal courts and agencies. Mr. Tersigni earned his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University and his B.A. from Miami University.

Mark P. Tilkens’ legal experience includes counseling and representing employers across the country in traditional labor law matters, including the most difficult collective bargaining and "bet the company" cases, situations, arbitrations, strikes, replacing strikers, union organizing campaigns, elections, acquisitions of unionized companies, and proceedings before the National Labor Relations Board. He has successfully represented clients before judges, juries, and administrative agencies throughout the country. Mr. Tilkens has tried more than 100 arbitrations through to final decisions and handles high-level strategy and trial decisions for clients in discrimination cases across various industries. He is often called upon to provide representation and strategic counsel in high-stakes labor and employment matters and other crisis situations. Mr. Tilkens earned his J.D. from Marquette University Law School and his B.S. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Original source can be found here.