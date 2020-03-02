CLARK HILL PLC: Clark Hill Attorney John Fogarty Receives Unanimous Decision from Illinois Supreme Court

Clark Hill PLC issued the following announcement on Feb. 27.

Clark Hill attorney John Fogarty, counsel for the Committee to Oppose the Retroactive Term Limits Referendum, recently received a unanimous decision after the Illinois Supreme Court upheld an Illinois term limit statute for local officeholders that will allow Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson to stay in office and ultimately to run for re-election. Fogarty was pleased with the court’s decision.

"I was a little surprised and obviously pleased, but by the same token the court went straight to the heart of the matter," said Fogarty in an interview with the Daily Herald.

Fogarty is Senior Counsel in Clark Hill’s Government and Regulatory Affairs group, based in the firm’s Chicago office. Fogarty regularly counsels a wide range of candidates, such as office holders, political committees, individual citizens, corporations and non-profit entities, in every aspect of the political and legislative process, including ballot access, campaign finance and disclosure, lobbying issues, media issues, and party governance.

Original source can be found here.