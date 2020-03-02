Walmart sued over sinking balloons



stock photo

EDWARDSVILLE — Two Illinois residents are suing Walmart over claims a helium tank sold in their stores doesn't keep balloons inflated for a sufficient amount of time.

Lance Hellige and Trista Oettle filed the class action complaint and Madison County Circuit Court against Walmart on Feb. 26.

Hellige and Oettle, on behalf of themselves and others in a similar situation, allege Walmart violated the implied warranty of merchantability, the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, and implied warranty of fitness for a particular purpose.

The claims stem from the sale of the Balloon Time 9.5 Helium Tank. Walmart sells this particular tank online for $23.88 as of February 12, 2020. The plaintiffs said the product only contained 80% helium which caused balloons to either not float, or be grounded after a few hours.

The plaintiffs bought the helium tank in May 2018 from Walmart to inflate balloons for a birthday party. The balloons that came with the tank were inflated the same day as the party. However, the plaintiffs claim the balloons would were not floating during the party. They claim they told Walmart about their dissatisfaction in writing at one of the chain's locations and asked for them to fix the issue. The plaintiffs allege they never received a reply, replacement, or a refund.

Helige and Oettle believe there are at least a hundred people who purchased the helium tank and had the same problem.

The plaintiffs claim they've been damaged in what they paid for the tank, and would receive further losses in postage and travel costs to mail the product back to Walmart. They also claim they wouldn't be satisfied with a replacement, because it would likely have the same issue.

Hellige and Oettle are asking the court to grant a judgement in their favor for damages plus the cost of the lawsuit, which has a likelihood of exceeding $50,000.

They are represented by Peter J. Maag of Maag Law Firm LLC in Wood River.

Weekly Newsletter Sign-up and get latest news about the courts, judges and latest complaints - right to your inbox. Sign up × By signing up you agree to receive email newsletters or alerts from Madison - St. Clair Record. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 20-L-249