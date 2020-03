St. Clair County foreclosures Feb. 11-18

FEBRUARY 11

LOANDEPOT.COM LLC VS RUSSELL BELOUNGY, KATHLEEN BELOUNGY, MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC AS NOMINEE FOR DAS ACQUISITION COMPANY LLC ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $115,095.95, 5 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE, SWANSEA. 20CH85





NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING VS VERNOR E GOWEN A/K/A VERNOR E GOWEN JR, VICKI A GOWEN, CAVALRY PORTFOLIO SERVICES LLC, CITIMORTGAGE INC, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $209,033.59, 1258 PRESWYCK DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH86

FEBRUARY 12

JP MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP VS VETRA ROLLINS, ATLANTIC CREDIT & FINANCE SPECIAL FINANCE UNIT LLC, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $77,045.15, 218 HUTCHINGS PLACE, CAHOKIA. 20CH87

PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION VS DAWN D MCPHERSON, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $78,869.88, 500 A EILER ROAD, BELLEVILLE. 20CH88

CITIMORTGAGE INC VS JEFFREY STRAHLEM A/K/A JEFF STRAHLEM AS EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF ANITA B STRAHLEM, UNKNOWN HEIRS AND LEGATEES OF ANITA B STRAHLEM, JEFFREY STRAHLEM A/K/A JEFF STRAHLEM, GREGORY K STRAHLEM A/K/A GREG STRAHLEM, JANICE HARTWIG A/K/A JANICE LYNN HARTWIG, DENISE L PETRI A/K/A DENISE LYNN PETRI, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $124,283.83, 6 FAWNLILY DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH89

FEBRUARY 13

WELLS FARGO BANK NA VS ALVIN V FENTON A/K/A ALVIN FENTON, CARLENE Y FENTON A/K/A CARLENE FENTON, TOWN OF STOOKEY AN ILLINOIS MUNICIPAL CORPORATION, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, $144,844.26, 1409 BURLINGTON STATION ROAD, BELLEVILLE. 20CH91

FEBRUARY 14

MIDFIRST BANK VS KIMBERLY D CARROLL, A/K/A KIMBERLY D GROSS, WILLIAM J CARROLL, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $105,954.75, 49 FLAMINGO DRIVE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH92

FEBRUARY 18

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION VS BICH N NGUYEN, ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, LAKELAND HILLS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION , UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $94,705.85, 128 LAKELAND HILLS DRIVE, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS. 20CH93

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT INC ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-OC8 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-OC8 VS ROBERT T VALCI, RUTHANN VALCI, PEKIN INSURANCE COMPANY A/S/O WEBB PLUMBING LLC, CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) NA, ONEMAIN FINANCIAL ISSUANCE TRUST 2014-1, $127,772.88, 327 PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS. 20CH94

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR TERWIN MORTGAGE TRUST 2005-10HE ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-10HE VS CHRISTOPHER T THOMAS A/K/A CHRISTOPHER THOMAS A/K/A CHRISTOPHE T THOMAS A/K/A CHRISTOPHE THOMAS A/K/A CHRISTOPH T THOMAS, AMERICAN BOTTOMS REGIONAL WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITY, VILLAGE OF SAUGET, UNIFUND CCR PARTNERS ASSIGNEE OF PALISADES COLLECTION LLC UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $36,180.24, 1510 N 45TH STREET, EAST SAINT LOUIS. 20CH95

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANK VS UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF JAMES COGDILL, DECEASED, UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF TAMARA R WALTON-COGDILL, DECEASED, CHRISTOPHER M COGDILL, SAMUEL R COGDILL, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $88,373.90. 3 NORTH RICHLAND STREET, FREEBURG. 20CH96

BANK OF AMERICA NA VS LONNIESHA E SANDERS, BARBARA R SANDERS, THE MAY DEPARTMENT STORES COMPANY A CORP, ARROW FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC, ASSET ACCEPTANCE LLC AS ASSIGNEE OF THE CREDIT STORE/SOUTHWESTERN BELL AND WORLD FINANCIAL/SFNNB/VALUE CITY FURNITURE, GRANITE CITY ILLINOIS HOSPITAL COMPANY LLC D/B/A GATEWAY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $34,507.27, 1759 PARK LANE, CAHOKIA. 20CH97

CALIBER HOME LOANS INC VS JOSEPH R MCGARRY, VALERIE M MCGARRY A/K/A VALERIE MCGARRY, $210,665.34, 656 DONNA DRIVE, O'FALLON. 20CH98

NEW REZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING VS UNKNOWN HEIRS AND LEGATEES OF VELMA J HIGHTOWER A/K/A VELMA HIGHTOWER, DECEASED, DALE HIGHTOWER, BOB HIGHTOWER, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $31,500.00, 316 WESTFIELD DRIVE, O'FALLON. 20CH99