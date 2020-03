Madison County real estate Jan. 21-24

JANUARY 21

ALTON

$44,000 - 4101 ALBY ST - PIASA LAND MANAGEMENT LLC TO STEVEN HONAKER





$10,500 - 3516 THOMAS AVE - FANNIE MAE TO PAULA DUANE

BETHALTO

$20,000 - 207 E MAIN ST - MICHAEL W EPPS TO STEPHEN LOWRANCE

COLLINSVILLE

$14,000 - 206 E PARK AVE - WELLS FARGO USA HOLDINGS INC TO A-YCT/BOE TRUST

DORSEY

$235,000 - 9147 HUETTE RD - RYAN L WITT TO KRISTINA WELCH

$177,500 - 3854 SEILER RD - TOMMY A RIDDLE TO CHARLES THOMAS PARKER

GRANITE CITY

$37,500 - 3 HARRISON AVE - MOO ENTERPRISES LLC TO 3 HARRISON AVENUE LLC

$2,000 - 3000 VICTORY LN - METRO EAST SANITARY DISTRICT TO AMEREN ILLINOIS

MARYVILLE

$45,000 - 1823 APPLETON CT - REMINGTON PLACE LLC TO LERCH & MUSEC HOMES INC

STAUNTON

$40,000 - REZY RD - JOHN SVETLIK TO MARK A SVETLIK

ST JACOB

$370,000 - 2432 TIMBER CREEK - BARBARA A BURK, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF DONALD E BURK, DECEASED TO NATHANIEL L SKOSKY

SOUTH ROXANA

$73,000 - 1610 MADISON AVE - MICHAEL C NAPP TO MARK LOVE

TROY

$280,000 - 23 WHEAT DR - RICK J WINDHAM TO MATT BOGOWITH

$339,000 - 428 BRIAR CREEK RD - JOHN AND HALLIE LACROIX TO NICHOLAS FLANIGAN AND BRIANNA NETEMEYER

WOOD RIVER

$71,000 - 68 ECKHARD AVE - KAREN D SEETS TO TIMOTHY W VAITEKUNAS

$12,500 - 1003 MADISON AVE - FANNIE MAE TO EDWARD L WOMACK SR

JANUARY 22

ALTON

$20,000 - 1121 VERNIE AVE - JOSHUA AND MELISSA MARICONI TO RYAN SLATON AND RENEE ROBERTS

$88,500 - 1304 CLAWSON ST - RONALD WAYNE BLAINE TO ABIGAIL J NICOLET

EDWARDSVILLE

$175,000 - 1085 BARBADOS DR - DONYA DENISE MARTIN TO ZACHARY HARTNAGEL

$95,000 - 419 PLUM ST - MICHAEL F HITT TO H MARIE PROPERTIES LLC

$127,000 - 404 BOLLMAN AVE - DONALD W AND LOIS R KRUCKEBERG TO KEVIN AND DANIELA MCGINNIS

$22,000 - 3762 WANDA RD - MARY A MAYBERRY, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF JAMES B MAYBERRY, DECEASED TO RUSSELL W AND TERRI A DICKERSON

GLEN CARBON

$346,972 - 7113 RICHMOND DR - C A JONES INC TO LEE AND MELISSA GREATHOUSE

$190,000 - 66 S MEADOW LN - MICHAEL AND TRACY PARRETT TO LINDA C KRATZ

$275,000 - 7010 RICHMOND DR - JUSTIN D GERBER TO EVAN T BLANKENSHIP

GODFREY

$175,000 - 1905 CHEYENNE DR - CAROLYN SANDERS, INDEPENDENT EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM BETTORF, DECEASED TO DANIEL AND ELIZABETH MORELLI

HAMEL

$273,900 - 9 TETHER CT - APEX INNOVATIONS LLC TO BRAD STIEREN

HIGHLAND

$55,000 - 1011 13TH ST - FANNIE MAE TO MY THREE ANNS LLC

MADISON

$25,500 - 1603 KENNEDY DR - VIRGINIA L WILLIAMSON, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF LARRY R WILLIAMSON, DECEASED TO DAVID BROOKS

MARYVILLE

$170,000 - 1312 JACQUELYN CT - NATHANAEL AND KATIE SKOSKY TO ZACHARY MILLER AND JENNIFER HYDE

TROY

$190,000 - 728 SUNDANCE TRAIL - JANET ELIZABETH KEZELY, EXECUTOR FOR THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY MAE DEARWORTH TO NICHOLAS S LUTTRELL

$140,750 - 321 ACKERMAN PL - HOMEFRONT PROPERTIES LLC TO SAMANTHA JEAN HUSTER

$253,000 - 113 MCCLELLAND DR - JAMES AND JUDITH MUSSATTO TO GARY RYAN SMITH AND SHAWNA RENEE SMITH

$120,000 - 7948 COLLINSVILLE RD - MICHAEL AND WENDY BERTELSMANN TO CHELSEA BERTELSMANN

JANUARY 23

ALTON

$80,000 - 930 DANFORTH ST - ROBERT AND SAMANTHA DIAZ TO ANDREW AND MELISSA WOULFE

COLLINSVILLE

$45,000 - 3108 AMHERST AVE - RICKY LE HAYES TO ADRIAN MACIAS SALAZAR

$155,000 - 204 CAMELOT DR - JUDITH M MENTZ AND DONNA BONTZ ET AL TO ROBERT L RENDEN AND DARLENE CAROL RENDED

EDWARDSVILLE

$28,000 - 7519 LAKE JAMES DR - THOMAS J PIATCHEK, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE PATSY ANN SCHWARTZ JACKSON TRUST TO TYLER MATTHEW AND CHARLES AHRING

$27,000 - 7525 LAKE JAMES DR - THOMAS J PIATCHEK, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE PATSY ANN SCHWARTZ JACKSON TRUST TO TYLER MATTHEW AND CHARLES AHRING

$27,450,000 - 3965-3971 LAKEVIEW CORPORATE DR - DUKE REALTY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP TO SEALY LAKEVIEW CORPORATE DRIVE LLC

$27,900 - 7449 LAKE JAMES DR - THOMAS J PIATCHEK, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE PATSY ANN SCHWARTZ JACKSON TRUST TO PHILLIP KRAUS

GLEN CARBON

$127,000 - 159 SUNSET AVE - KRISTA KUNZ TO LAUREN A UFERT

GODFREY

$120,000 - 7215 GODFREY RD - AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP TO NATHAN R SHEPPARD

$60,000 - 304 GLADYS AVE - RENOVATE IT LLC TO KEVIN DUGAN

GRANITE CITY

$30,000 - 2631 MISSOURI AVE - KENNETH E DICKERSON TO CHRISTINE HUDSON

$76,140 - 2105 GLEN DR - JMP FAMILY HOMES LLC TO BRANDON M PATKUNAS

HAMEL

$45,000 - 207 S OLD US ROUTE 66 - JOSHUA ROWE TO DARRELL SLINKARD

HIGHLAND

$20,338 - 1305 ZSCHOKKE ST - ESTATE OF PEARL LOUISE CHURCH TO LINDA C CROUCH

$147,000 - 608 MAIN ST - MICHAEL AND BROOKE LIPE TO TONIA C DAVISON

$128,500 - 1902 KLAUS GEIGER RD - KAROL L CONN, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF TIMOTHY S CONN, DECEASED TO DALE JONES

TROY

$130,000 - 515 RIGGIN RD - MATTHEW AND JAMI BOGOWITH TO JESSICA JADER

$130,000 - 313 S HICKORY ST - CORY A LINDOW TO BRION HOPSON AND ALEXANDRA MOSS

$65,000 - 449 TYLER DR - THREESUM INCORPORATED TO ANDREW S ONEY

WORDEN

$31,450 - 7606 RENKEN RD - DARVIN D HENSLEY TO JASON E HAMPTON

JANUARY 24

BETHALTO

$30,000 - 260 GABRIELLE CIRCLE - SCHREIBER FARM LLC TO C A JONES INC

COLLINSVILLE

$40,000 - 670 OAK TRAIL - INTERCOUNTY SALES CORPORATION TO RYAN ANTONOVICH

$10,000 - 227 W JOHNSON ST - FREDERICK CHARLES ROSEN TO STEPHEN J KOBYLINSKI

COTTAGE HILLS

$25,000 - 346 VIRGINIA AVE - AMY K BAKER TO RIEGER CAPITAL GROUP LLC

EAST ALTON

$72,750 - 125 E MAIN ST - JOSEPH BERNARD SHAW TO JOSHUA GREY

GODFREY

$53,000 - 812 CHESTNUT DR - VERLE A CAMPBELL TO RICHARD D REA

GRANITE CITY

$73,500 - 3001 PERSHING BLVD - KENNETH E HAHN TO CHRISTOPHER Z SITTNER

$65,000 - 4588 STATE ROUTE 162 - CHARLES E LUEHMANN DECLARATION OF TRUST TO DENNIS K CULLER

HARTFORD

$26,800 - 4 SOUTH OLD SAINT LOUIS RD - 3 RIVERS GROUP LLC TO TJW PROPERTIES LLC

PONTOON BEACH

$75,000 - 3666 STATE ROUTE 111 - DIANA GARCIA ALVAREZ TO GEERT S PALLEMANS

TROY

$199,500 - 323 COLLINSVILLE RD - EBEN D LISK TO DANIEL KOCH

$160,000 - 402 COOK ST - LEANN M HAMPTON, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE DONNA L DAWSON LIVING TRUST TO KYLE HANNON

WOOD RIVER

$81,500 - 837 WHITTIER ST - NATHAN M NOLAN TO WALNEY PROPERTIES LLC

$142,000 - 136 SUNDOWN DR - CATHERINE TSIMPRIS TO DANIEL E WERTS