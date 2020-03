St. Clair County real estate Jan. 27-31

JANUARY 27

BELLEVILLE

$17,500 - 521 SOUTH 18TH ST - THE BELLEVILLE KHOURY LEAGUE INC TO PARENT TEACHER ORGANIZATION FOR EXCEPTIONAL





$60,000 - 1000 WERNER RD - ROBERT AND CYNTHIA BINGHAM TO KLEMME CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC

$309,630 - 653 LAKE MEAD COURT - KAPPERT CONSTRUCTION CO TO KENNETH AND LAURIEANN KNUTSON

$150,000 - 104 ARCHVIEW DR - JAMES M LOMBARDO TO NICHOLAS A VAN OSDALE

$21,000 - 41 NORTH 32ND ST - JUANITA M SCHUETZ TO DENNIS AND MICKEY SYKES

$54,570 - 400 UNION AVE - KATHRYN R MCCORMICK REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO ELLEN THIELEMAN

$172,800 - FRANK SCOTT PKWY WEST - A&E MIDWEST INVESTMENTS INC TO JEROME HECKENKEMPER REVOCABLE DECLARATION OF TRUST AND MARY ANN HECKENKEMPER DECLARATION OF TRUST

CAHOKIA

$45,000 - 1124 ST MICHAEL DR - TURN KEY PROPERTIES LLC TO RICHARD ANTHONY MOORE

$8,000 - 2914 MOUSETTE LANE - BRANDA DEJARNETTE TO JOHN AND AUDREY COFFMAN

$705,000 - 1604 CAMP JACKSON RD - BEV GROUP LLC TO 1604 TO CAMP JACKSON RD LLC

CASEYVILLE

$140,000 - 7835 N ILLINOIS ST - TIMOTHY M MOORE II AND KELLY M MOORE TO DAKOTA W HOPKINS AND TAYLOR L ONSTOTT

COLLINSVILLE

$225,000 - 510 & 520 SOUTH BLUFF RD - COLLINSVILLE LLC TO CITY OF COLLINSVILLE

FAIRMONT CITY

$75,000 - 3111 & 3115 N 63RD ST - ADRIAN MACIAS-SALAZAR AND MARGARITA SALAZAR-MONTALVO TO ROSA LINDA I URQUIA

FREEBURG

$247,500 - 204 WOODS MANOR DR - PATRICK AND TIFFANY SMOKER TO KEVIN ABELL AND JESSICA HOLLOWELL

LEBANON

$100,000 - 10930 KENTFIELD DR - SONIA L MATTESON TO ELYSE STREIF

MASCOUTAH

$410,205 - 1007 KANKAKEE TRAIL - KAPPERT CONSTRUCTION CO TO WILLIAM AND ERICA WATSCHINGER

NEW ATHENS

$175,000 - ROBINSON SCHOOL RD - MONROE COUNTY ELECTRIC CO-OPERATIVE INC TO KIM M KREHER TRUST

$65,000 - 904 SOUTH MILL ST - HERB M FOERSTER JR TO CHARLES STARKEY

O'FALLON

$191,400 - 203 FONTAINEBLEAU - MELODY HOILMAN TO RICHARD AND SHELBY EICKHOLT

$219,500 - 621 WILDWOOD LANE - PAUL AND SANDRA GRIFFIN TO JUSTIN CLARKE

SHILOH

$160,000 - 46 RAMONA DR - JANECO INVESTMENTS INC TO MICHAEL AND PAMELA REHG

SWANSEA

$230,000 - 1505 WILLIAM LANE - NANCY JOHNSON BY JANICE M CASTRO, POWER OF ATTORNEY TO BRENNAN HOLDINGS LLC

$55,000 - 3 WOODLAND COURT - BENJAMIN AND TERESA ANDRUS TO JONATHAN B ANDRUS

JANUARY 28

BELLEVILLE

$70,000 - 7 HICKORY LN - SANDRA E JONES ADMIN TO JONATHAN AND HANNAH BECKER

$48,500 - 1007 LEBANON AVE - JOHN VIVIANO, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE JUSTINE R VIVIANO REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO JOANNA R VIVIANO

$31,600 - 4 MELODY LN - US BANK TRUST NA TO JULIA WALSH

BROOKLYN

$90,000 - 210 MADISON AVE - CHARLOTTE SAUGET TO IS INVESTMENTS

CAHOKIA

$92,000 - 42 DAVID ST; 26 EDGAR ST; 111 ST ROBERT DR; 16 MELVIN DR - JOHN AND CAROL BING TO DAVID MICHAEL BOWEN

$41,000 - 501 SAINT NICHOLAS DR - JMR HOLDINGS LLC TO DSJ ENTERPRISES LLC

$49,000 - 51 SAINT GREGORY DR - JMR HOLDINGS LLC TO DSJ ENTERPRISES LLC

EAST SAINT LOUIS

$9,000 - 504 NORTH 48TH ST - THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TO CHRISTOPHER HOOKER

$30,000 - RUSSEL AVE - UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY TO AUTO PORT LOGISTICS LLC

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$36,000 - 121 MONTICELLO PL - FRANK H AND BETTY JO SMILEY TO PRICE BREAKER REAL ESTATE

$1,350,000 - 455 SALEM PL - SANDRA BOYCE AND JANET BOYCE SLOAN ET AL TO AWH FAIRVIEW LLC

FAYETTEVILLE

$10,000 - 2119 NORTH FOURTH ST - KYLE CRONIN TO RALPH AND DONNA ZURHEIDE

MARISSA

$77,500 - 220 EAST DR - RUSTY AND SHARON GUEBERT AND KRISTI PERRY TO GARY RANCK 2017 LIVING TRUST

MASCOUTAH

$190,000 - 535 FALLING LEAF WAY - TORY NESSEL AND DANIELLE EMERY TO MICHAEL AND MELANEY THOMPSON

O'FALLON

$60,000 - 106 BETTY LANE - NAOMI SALLEE TO MARJORIE AND JOHN FLOYD AND BEVERLY HAFFNER

$174,480 - 717 INSIGHT AVE SUITE 200 - GERMANTOWN TRUST & SAVINGS BANK TO GERMANTOWN TRUST & SAVINGS BANK

$245,406 - 717 INSIGHT AVE SUITE 100 - GERMANTOWN TRUST & SAVINGS BANK TO GERMANTOWN TRUST & SAVINGS BANK

$45,000 - 6504 OLD COLLINSVILLE RD - LA CAPITAL PARTNERS TO ELLEN THIELEMAN

SWANSEA

$315,500 - 4102 ARUNDEL PL - WILLIAM AND BARBARA GLICKERT ET AL TO SHERRELL BOYD JR AND MAURISTINE BOYD

$323,000 - 317 BARRETT LAKE DR - RODNEY ALDRIN ANGQUICO AND DESIREE BROUSSARD TO JUANITA AND EDWARD RUSSELL

JANUARY 29

BELLEVILLE

$6,500 - 1131 & 1133 WINGED FOOT - SOUTHSIDE DEVELOPMENT TO ROBERT H HOFFMAN JR AND CATHY JURAK-HOFFMAN

$10,870 - S 74TH ST - STEPHEN J PESSIN, ATTORNEY-IN-FACT FOR THE BENEFICIARIES O THE S F LAND TRUST TO CHRISTOPHER J KWAPIS, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE MARJORIE KWAPIS LIFETIME TRUST

$212,500 - S 74TH ST - STEPHEN J PESSIN, ATTORNEY-IN-FACT TO DAN G AND JUDITH E SIEGEL

$32,900 - 27 NORTH 41ST ST - THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TO JACQUE LOESCHE

$165,000 - 34 SIGNAL HILL BLVD - SCOTT K AND JULIE A RUSSELL TO JAMES L WOODS JR

$236,000 - 4108 BASSEN DR - CHRISTOPHER AND EBONY BILLINGSLEY TO SYLVIA SIMMONS

$118,000 - 22-24 KENSINGTON HEIGHTS RD - SERENDIPITY ONE LIMITED PARTNERSHIP TO TIMOTHY W AND CATHERINE E BOEVING

CASEYVILLE

$40,000 - 920 HALFMOON LN - FOREST LAKES ACQUISITION LLC TO MONROE HOMES INC

FAIRMONT CITY

$65,000 - 5508 MARYLAND AVE - BENJAMIN AND PATRICIA RODRIGUEZ TO SANTOS VARELA

FREEBURG

$126,000 - 226 ALAMOSA DR - SHANEA M THORSON TO NICOLE L WILLIAMS

LEBANON

$192,500 - 9916 BENDING OAKS DR - MICHAEL J AND BRIANNA L RUNDLE TO ANDREW W AND LAUREN M STEPP

MASCOUTAH

$142,000 - 517 FALLEN TIMBER - THE JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION TO RENEE MEINHARDT

MILLSTADT

$614,900 - 2357 SPARROW CREEK LN - CHRISTOPHER AND KAITLYN KEIM TO MATTHEW AND JEANE MARIE ZIMMIE

NEW ATHENS

$35,000 - 1116 PRISCILLA COURT - WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST TO WILLIAM AND BARBARA PANNIER

O'FALLON

$78,000 - 518 EAST WASHINGTON ST - KATHLEEN M DVORAK TO CHRISTOPHER DREYER

$236,500 - 1114 BUTTERNUT LN - STEPHANIE KOONS TO NOEL E AND JEANNIE V REHANA

SHILOH

$197,500 - 101 ARCHVIEW DR - LANCE AND CASSANDRA POWER TO JOSEPH SINTZEL

SMITHTON

$430,000 - 4111 SUMMER OAK DR - CHAD R AND AMY L KEMPFER TO CHRISTOPHER AND KAITLYN KEIM

SWANSEA

$119,000 - 1511 KINSELLA AVE - P2 PROPERTIES LLC TO SHELBY WILKINSON

JANUARY 30

BELLEVILLE

$102,000 - 1000 WERNER RD - KLEMME CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC TO KLEMME CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC

$125,000 - 511 NORTH 43RD ST - BRENNAN HOLDINGS LLC TO LAUREN HUTCHCRAFT

$19,000 - 1816 & 1820 W MAIN ST - HEPP PRINTING CO INC TO KIP'S HOME IMPROVEMENT LLC

CASEYVILLE

$470,000 - 1120 FAR OAKS DR - TEJAS AND KHEVNA PATEL

$30,000 - 810 BETHEL MINE RD - JACOB L AND MICHAEL L BLAYLOCK TO MARY MARKEY

COLUMBIA

$1,000,000 - RUECK RD - VINCENT LINDWEDEL REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO WILDOAK LLC

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$10,414 - 9866 OLD LINCOLN TRAIL - INTERCOUNTY JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION TO JCS ACQUISITIONS LLC & HOMEFRONT PROPERTIES

$37,000 - 9866 OLD LINCOLN TRAIL - INTERCOUNTY JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION TO CHAO SEN LIU

LEBANON

$35,900 - 502 WEST SCHUETZ ST - US BANK NA TO JERRY W AND LYNN A BOHNENSTIEHL

MASCOUTAH

$206,500 - 633 MOORLAND CIRCLE - MICAHEL AND SHANNON FORCE TO ROBERT AND CHRISTINA GUDINAS

SHILOH

$100,000 - 928 WHITECHAPEL DR - ARTHUR T FULFORD TO ADELL M WALKER-FULFORD

$275,000 - 3457 LANGFORD DR - AINO AND MIRANDA MOORE TO CHRISTOPHER AND EBONY BILLINGSLEY

SWANSEA

$299,900 - 136 LAKE LORRAINE DR - ERIC AND TIFFANY BEHRMANN TO MICHAEL MAREADY AND SAMATHA STEGMAN

$110,000 - 3855 TIMBERLAKE DR - JOSEPH R AND VICKI L KOSYDOR TO CLINTON M AND ABIGAIL J QUINN

JANUARY 31

BELLEVILLE

$17,000 - 1125 PINE DR - ILLINI REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC TO GAP REAL ESTATE LLC

$42,400 - 24 DENNIS DR - JOYCE RIESENBERGER TO ELLEN THIELEMAN

$68,100 - 207 N 48TH ST - JOHNPHILLIP S AND TIVONYA R STEPHENSON TO EBONY S HUGHES

$275,500 - 701 SANTA FE COURT - NEW TRADITION HOMES LLC TO NICHOLAS PAUL KOKOTOVICH JR

$37,000 - 1417 WEST MAIN ST - SCOTT KRONENBERGER TO AHA ACCOUNTING AND TAX FIRM INC

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS

$502,000 - 5016 NORTH ILLINOIS ST - HBS PROPERTIES LLC TO MOSAIC PREGNANCY AND HEALTH CENTERS

MARISSA

$97,000 - 418 EAST HALL ST - JASON E BUSS TO KRIS W AND BARBARA E PENHORWOOD

O'FALLON

$67,500 - 1201 BAYLEY DR - PARK BRIDGE STATION LLC TO HUNTINGTON CHASE HOMES CORPORATION

$386,939 - 1201 BAYLEY DR (LOT 12PBS-1) - HUNTINGTON CHASE HOMES CORPORATION TO LON L WINGER AND MARY T WINGER

$158,900 - 303 WELLESLEY DR - SANMAN PROPERTIES LTD TO CHRISTIAN J AND CHRISTINA J FARRIS

SHILOH

$230,000 - 114 HIDEAWAY HOLLOW - CLIFFORD PAUL MUZZIO TO BRAD FRANKENFIELD

$359,900 - 4309 MAHOGANY LN - GREGORY C MOSSMAN TO LARGARDO WRIGHT

SMITHTON

$304,900 - 5452 WHITE OAK DR - MICHAEL AND VERNA DUNNIGAN TO RICHARD AND KELLY SCOTT

SWANSEA

$385,575 - 10 N BELT W - BANK OF AMERICA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION TO ALDI INC

$35,000 - 1936 HERBY LANE - D&F CONTRACTING INC TO THOMAS G BARNETT REVOCABLE TRUST AND DIANA K BARNETT REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

$235,000 - 1919 MOSELLE - MICAHEL AND ALISON ANDERSON AND DEANNA M STRANO AND BRANT AND STEPHANIE MAINE TO MARLENE A JEROME REVOCABLE TRUST