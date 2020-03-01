Case activity for Elizabeth Drumond vs AMAC Association, Inc. on Feb. 28

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainston Feb. 28.

'Complaint Against Amac Association, Inc., D/b/A McDonald's ( Filing Fee $400 Receipt Number 0754-4127892.), Filed By Elizabeth Drummond. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(kondras, Robert)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Robert P. Kondras, Jr On Behalf Of Elizabeth Drummond (kondras, Robert)'

'Notice Of Initial Assignment To A U.s. Magistrate Judge: This Case Has Been Randomly Assigned To United States Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257. The Parties Are Advised That Their Consent Is Required If The Assigned Magistrate Judge Is To Conduct All Further Proceedings In The Case, Including Trial And Final Entry Of Judgment Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 636(c) And Federal Rule Of Civil Procedure 73. As Set Forth In Administrative Order No. 257, Each Party Will Be Required To File A Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Indicating Consent Or Nonconsent To The Jurisdiction Of The Assigned Magistrate Judge. If All Parties Do Not Consent To The Magistrate Judge's Jurisdiction, The Case Will Be Randomly Assigned To A District Judge For All Further Proceedings And The Parties Cannot Later Consent To Reassignment Of The Case To A Magistrate Judge. The Parties Are Further Advised That They Are Free To Withhold Consent Without Adverse Substantive Consequences. Within 21 Days Of This Notice, The Following Party Or Parties Must File The Attached Form Indicating Consent To Proceed Before The Assigned Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent: Elizabeth Drummond. A Link Regarding The Magistrate Judges In This District Is Attached For Your Convenience: Http://www.ilsd.uscourts.gov/documents/benefitsofconsent.pdf. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-222-gcs. Consent Due By 3/20/2020 (lmb)'

'Summons Issued As To Amac Association, Inc. Original Mailed To Attorney Robert P. Kondras, Jr. (lmb)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00222-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Feb. 28.