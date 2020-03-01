Madison - St. Clair Record

Sunday, March 1, 2020

Case activity for International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District No. 9 vs Olin Corporation on Feb. 28

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Mar 1, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District No. 9 against Olin Corporation on Feb. 28.

'Complaint Against Olin Corporation ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4127861.), Filed By International Association Of Machinists And Aerospace Workers District No. 9. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1 To Complaint, # 2 Exhibit 2 To Complaint, # 3 Civil Cover Sheet, # 4 Summons)(perez, Emily)'

'Motion To Appear Pro Hac Vice By Attorney Janine M. Martin $200 Fee Paid,receipt Number 0754-4127874 By On Behalf Of International Association Of Machinists And Aerospace Workers District No. 9. (martin, Janine)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00221 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Feb. 28.

