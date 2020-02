Madison County civil docket Mar. 2-6

Monday, March 2

9:00 A.M.

WAYMORE POWER VS BROADWAY RIVER AND RAIL

07-L-398, DUGAN

JESSE INGRAM VS ANTHONY CARNEY

16-L-1428, DUGAN

Wednesday, March 4

1:30 P.M.

JOSHUA WILLIAMS VS KEHRER BROTHERS CONSTRUCTION INC

17-L-868, DUGAN

Thursday, March 5

9:00 A.M.

STEPHANIE DAVENPORT VS CATHERINE WIKOFF

09-L-1022, DUGAN

JAMES J GRECO SPEC ADM OF THE EST OF TAMARA KAY GRECO VS ORTHOPEDIC AND SPORTS MEDICINE PC

11-L-140, DUGAN

ROSEMARE WENDLER VS ABID O NISAR MD

14-L-660, DUGAN

BELINDA LENON VS ALTON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

16-L-723, DUGAN

DEBRA SIMMONS VS JEANNIE L NEWBURY

16-L-1367, DUGAN

MELISSA M BENCH VS LILIANA S MUELLER

17-L-093, DUGAN

HEATHER CROSS VS CHARLENE WILSON

18-L-528, DUGAN

MICHAEL R FRANKS VS DEBRA RAMIREZ

18-L-676, DUGAN

ANNA CHATHAM VS GRANITE CITY CLINIC CORP

18-L-889, DUGAN

SUSAN L BAISCH VS JACK IN THE BOX INC

18-L-972, DUGAN

DONNY LORAINE VS DONALD PETERMANN

19-L-381, DUGAN

AMY L HALDAMAN VS ROBERTA DICKERSON

19-L-752, DUGAN

CARISSA TEAL VS COURTNEY WILLIAMS

19-L-809, DUGAN

DEBRA WILSON VS PETERSEN HEALTH QUALITY LLC

19-L-812, DUGAN

MARIA PACE VS CITY OF ALTON

19-L-1234, DUGAN

NANCY GABRIEL ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES GABRIEL VS ALTON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

19-L-1268, DUGAN

SCOTT SIMON VS CONTEGRA CONSTRUCTION

19-L-1362, DUGAN

FINNEY M BRASHEAR VS MID-AM BUILDING SUPPLY INC

19-L-1523, DUGAN

THOMAS HOGLE VS PHILLIP MCDOWELL

19-L-1621, DUGAN

LAKESHA JOHNSON VS WILLIAM CARNES

19-L-1643, DUGAN

ANDREW C MARTENS VS JAMES S RANDAZZO

19-L-1768, DUGAN

GEORGE STRAWBRIDGE VS CITY OF ALTON ILLINOIS

20-L-88, DUGAN

Friday, March 6

9:00 A.M.

MADISON MILLER VS FIVE STAR LEARNING CENTERS

17-L-1167, RUTH

JAMES AGEE VS DONALD E GROSHONG

18-L-859, RUTH

ANDRIA HEINEMEIER VS CALEB A LENHARDT

18-L-1290, RUTH

BRENDA JENKINS VS TURTLE WAX INC

18-L-1443, RUTH

JACOB GAMBLE VS STATE FARM FIRE AND CASUALTY COMPANY

19-L-810, RUTH

PATRICK BROOKS VS SPIN N CAFE INC

19-L-1068, RUTH

SUNBELT RENTALS INC VS INNOVATED CONSTRUCTION LLC

19-L-1543, RUTH

SHERI CARRINGTON VS GODFREY HEALTHCARE AND REHABILITATION CENTER LLC

19-L-1636, RUTH

10:30 A.M.

JOHN WILLIAMS VS MAGNESIUM ELEKTRON NORTH AMERICA INC

11-L-1163, RUTH