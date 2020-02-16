Madison - St. Clair Record

Sunday, February 16, 2020

Case activity for Michele Shea vs Richard Librach on Feb. 14

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Feb 16, 2020

General court 05

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Michele Shea against Richard Librach on Feb. 14.

'Notice Of Removal From St. Clair County Circuit Court, Case Number 2020-l-0043 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4116720), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A-State Court File)(clasby, Christopher)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Christopher P. Clasby On Behalf Of Richard Librach (clasby, Christopher)'

'Answer To Complaint By Richard Librach.(clasby, Christopher)'

'Notice By Richard Librach Re 1 Notice Of Removal, Addressed To Plaintiff (clasby, Christopher)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00177 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Feb. 14.

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News