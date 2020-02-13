Nursing center denies liability in wrongful death suit





A St. Clair County nursing center denies liability in a wrongful death suit alleging a patient died from pneumonia and sepsis.

Plaintiff Aldin Lolic, as administrator of the estate of Refik Lolic, filed the lawsuit on Dec. 10 against Helia Healthcare of Belleville, which owns Willowcreek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

According to the complaint, the decedent was admitted to the Willowcreek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, where he allegedly suffered sepsis, shock, and pneumonia during his time there. He died on Christmas Day 2017.

On the day before his death, there was “a bloody discharge and foul smell” connected to the decedent’s catheter.

The plaintiff alleges the defendants violated the Nursing Home Care Act. Lolic also argues the staff failed to abide by a fall care plan, failed to properly monitor to ensure the decedent did not fall and failed to obtain orders for the use of a catheter.

In the plaintiff’s claim for wrongful death, the defendant is accused of failing to prevent the decedent from developing infections, including pneumonia and septic shock, and failing to obtain orders for necessary and life-saving medical treatment.

Helia Healthcare answered the complaint on Jan. 16 through attorney Tara Kuchar of HeplerBroom LLC in Edwardsville. The defendant denied liability.

Madison County Circuit Judge Stephen McGlynn scheduled a status conference for March 2 at 9 a.m.

The plaintiff is represented by Jonathan W. Young of Sukhman Yagoda in Chicago.

St. Clair County Circuit Court case number 19-L-883