The following cases categorized as "410 anti-trust" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Feb. 1. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case # Lawyers Brady McCasland, Inc. v. BNSF Railway Company; CSX Transportation, Inc. ; Norfolk Southern Railway Company; Union Pacific Railroad Company v. 3:20-cv-00134 David B. Helms (plaintiff's attorney) and Sean Malone Sullivan (defendant's attorney)