U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Feb. 1

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Feb. 1 in the suits below:

In Brady McCasland, Inc. against BNSF Railway Company, CSX Transportation, Inc. , Norfolk Southern Railway Company and Union Pacific Railroad Company:

'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4103913.), Filed By Brady McCasland, Inc.. (attachments: #1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(helms, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David B. Helms On Behalf Of Brady McCasland, Inc. (helms, David)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00134 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.