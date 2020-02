St. Clair County foreclosures Jan. 15-21

JANUARY 15

WELLS FARGO BANK NA VS BEAU W BROWN A/K/A BEAU BROWN, BOBBIE JO BROWN, CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) NA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, UNKNOWN OCCUPANTS, $87,068.16, 220 WEST CENTER STREET, LEBANON. 20CH30

JANUARY 16

BANK OF BELLEVILLE VS THE MANSION ON MANSION WAY LLC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION, LAKEPOINTE LAND DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION INC, CITY OF O'FALLON IL, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $321,329.78, 1680 MANSION WAY, O'FALLON. 20CH31

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC VS KAROLYNN MCCOTTRELL, REGIONS BANK, ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $218,388.72, 1508 KECK RIDGE DRIVE, O'FALLON. 20CH33

JANUARY 17

BANK OF AMERICA NA VS RODERICK C TOWNSEND A/K/A RODERICK TOWNSEND, CORLISS TOWNSEND A/K/A CORLISS L TOWNSEND, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $78,550.64, 614 GLEN ADDIE, BELLEVILLE. 20CH35

JANUARY 21

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CSMC 2017-FHA1 TRUST MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES SERIES 2017-FHA 1 VS TOBIAS V SCHIRMER, ELLEN R SCHIRMER, UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, $111,848.69, 8 HILLCREST DRIVE, FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS. 20CH37