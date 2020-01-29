CLARK HILL PLC: Clark Hill Shortlisted for “Best Marketing Initiative” by the Managing Partners'​ Forum

Clark Hill PLC issued the following announcement on Jan. 24.

Clark Hill has been shortlisted for “Best Marketing Initiative” at the Managing Partners' Forum (MPF) Awards for Management Excellence. Organized in partnership with the Financial Times and Harvard Business Review, these international awards celebrate leadership and management excellence in professional services organizations globally. The award ceremony will be attended by finalists and senior leadership individuals and will take place in London on March 3, 2020.

This nomination recognizes the strategic transformation of the marketing and business development function in alignment with firm growth and international reach. This includes the implementation of sustainable, productive, and collaborative working practices, and the innovative use of technology and data.

“It is an honor to have been included on this shortlist which is a recognition of our firm’s strong culture of collaboration, innovation, and teamwork. It reflects the incredible spirit of partnership and commitment to service delivery excellence of not only our marketing and business development team but also of all operational and business teams in our firm,” noted Susan Ahern, Clark Hill’s Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer.

