PEPPER HAMILTON LLP: Pepper Hamilton Receives 100 Percent Rating in 2020 Corporate Equality Index

Pepper Hamilton achieved a perfect 100 percent rating on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria including nondiscrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship.

The 2020 report rated 1,059 businesses, with 680 receiving a perfect score. In receiving a 100 percent rating, Pepper Hamilton was also designated as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

Thomas J. Cole, Jr., managing partner at Pepper Hamilton, said, “At Pepper Hamilton, diversity and inclusion are among our core values. We are committed to making sure our LGBTQ Peppers have the resources and opportunities to achieve success personally and professionally. We’re proud that the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has recognized these efforts in its Corporate Equality Index.”

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

