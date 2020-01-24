U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Jan. 16

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Jan. 16 in the suits below:

In Kaz Link against Counselor Price, F. Lawrence, H. Hod and John Doe:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Kaz Link.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Kaz Link. (jsm2)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Kaz Link. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-68-njr. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 1/16/2020. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 1/16/2020. Consent Due By 2/6/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00068-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In George A. Krueger against Daniel L. Con, Dr. Ritz, Steve Meks and Venerio M. Santos:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By George A. Krueger, Jr.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By George A. Krueger, Jr. (jsm2)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By George A. Krueger, Jr. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00070-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Devele Spencer against Dr. Awaba and Warden Hamer:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Develle Spencer.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Develle Spencer. (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00067-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Local 309, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, AFL - CIO, Trustees of the IBEW - NECA Pension Benefit Trust Fund, Trustees of the Local 309 Electrical Health and Welfare Fund and Trustees of the National Electrical Benefit Fund against Zoie, LLC:

'Complaint Against Zoie, Llc ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4089496.), Filed By Trustees Of The Local 309 Electrical Health And Welfare Fund, Local 309, International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers, Afl-cio, Trustees Of The National Electrical Benefit Fund, Trustees Of The Ibew-Neca Pension Benefit Trust Fund. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet, # 3 Summons)(teague, Natalie)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Natalie J. Teague On Behalf Of Local 309, International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers, Afl-cio, Trustees Of The National Electrical Benefit Fund, Trustees Of The Ibew-Neca Pension Benefit Trust Fund, Trustees Of The Local 309 Electrical Health And Welfare Fund (teague, Natalie)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Matthew B. Leppert On Behalf Of Local 309, International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers, Afl-cio, Trustees Of The National Electrical Benefit Fund, Trustees Of The Ibew-Neca Pension Benefit Trust Fund, Trustees Of The Local 309 Electrical Health And Welfare Fund (leppert, Matthew)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00071 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Lindsey Jo Burdete against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Lindsey Jo Burdette. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Proposed Summons)(olinsky, Howard)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Lindsey Jo Burdette. (olinsky, Howard)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Howard D. Olinsky On Behalf Of Lindsey Jo Burdette (olinsky, Howard)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00069 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Tomy Haris against Don Durham, Durham Enterprises, Inc. , Liberty Mutual Insurance and Ohio Security Insurance Company:

'Notice Of Removal From Circuit Court For The Twentieth Judicial Circuit, St. Clair County, Illinois, Case Number 19-l-234 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4089652), Filed By Ohio Security Insurance Company. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A Through I, # 2 Exhibit J, # 3 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(sitzer, Matthew)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Matthew O. Sitzer On Behalf Of Ohio Security Insurance Company (sitzer, Matthew)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Ohio Security Insurance Company Identifying Corporate Parent Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc., Other Affiliate The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company, Other Affiliate Ohio Casualty Corporation For Ohio Security Insurance Company. (sitzer, Matthew)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Matthew C. Wolfe On Behalf Of Ohio Security Insurance Company (wolfe, Matthew)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00072 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Abbey Ridge LLC against Addison Insurance Company: 'Motion To Vacate 55 Order On Motion In Limine,, Order On Motion For Summary Judgment,,,, Order On Motion To Strike, By Abbey Ridge Llc. (rich, Ryan)'

Case number 3:18-cv-00093-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.