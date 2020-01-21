U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Jan. 13

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Jan. 13 in the suits below:

In Monica Richards against Abbott Laboratories, Inc.: 'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-cv-52-Njr. (jlrr)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00052-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Tomy L. Johnson against John 1 Doe, John 2 Doe and Warden Denison:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Tommy L. Johnson.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Tommy L. Johnson. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-48-smy. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 1/13/2020. (jsm2)'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 1/13/2020. Consent Due By 2/3/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00048-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Lionel Beard against USA:

'Complaint Against Usa Filed By Lionel Beard.(jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00047-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Kevin Clanton against Basam Albarcha, Denise B. Jordan, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, Inc. and USA: 'Mandate Of Usca As To 173 Notice Of Appeal Filed By Usa The Judgment Is Vacated And The Case Is Remanded For Further Proceedings Consistent With The Opinion, In Accordance With The Decision Of This Courtentered On This Date. Each Side To Bear Its Own Costs. (attachments: # 1 Final Judgment, # 2 Rehearing Denial Order, # 3 Opinion)(trb)'

Case number 3:15-cv-00124-NJR-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Keith J. Anthony against J. Clendenin, Jacqueline Lashbrook, John Baldwin, Kyle A. Edwards, Mrs. Norton Chity and Rob Jefreys:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Keith J. Anthony, Jr.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Keith J. Anthony, Jr. (jaj)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Keith J. Anthony, Jr. (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00051-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Michael Denis Clark against Mr. Coper, Mr. Deaton, Mr. Wils, T. Lamar and Wiliam True:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Michael Dennis Clark.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Michael Dennis Clark. (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00049-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.