Saturday, January 18, 2020

Case activity for Local 309, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, AFL - CIO vs Zoie, LLC on Jan. 16

Filings

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Local 309, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, AFL - CIO, Trustees of the IBEW - NECA Pension Benefit Trust Fund, Trustees of the Local 309 Electrical Health and Welfare Fund and Trustees of the National Electrical Benefit Fund against Zoie, LLC on Jan. 16.

'Complaint Against Zoie, Llc ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4089496.), Filed By Trustees Of The Local 309 Electrical Health And Welfare Fund, Local 309, International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers, Afl-cio, Trustees Of The National Electrical Benefit Fund, Trustees Of The Ibew-Neca Pension Benefit Trust Fund. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet, # 3 Summons)(teague, Natalie)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Natalie J. Teague On Behalf Of Local 309, International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers, Afl-cio, Trustees Of The National Electrical Benefit Fund, Trustees Of The Ibew-Neca Pension Benefit Trust Fund, Trustees Of The Local 309 Electrical Health And Welfare Fund (teague, Natalie)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Matthew B. Leppert On Behalf Of Local 309, International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers, Afl-cio, Trustees Of The National Electrical Benefit Fund, Trustees Of The Ibew-Neca Pension Benefit Trust Fund, Trustees Of The Local 309 Electrical Health And Welfare Fund (leppert, Matthew)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00071 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 16.

