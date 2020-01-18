Madison - St. Clair Record

Saturday, January 18, 2020

Case activity for Tomy Haris vs Don Durham on Jan. 16

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Jan 18, 2020

General court 10

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Tomy Haris against Don Durham, Durham Enterprises, Inc. , Liberty Mutual Insurance and Ohio Security Insurance Company on Jan. 16.

'Notice Of Removal From Circuit Court For The Twentieth Judicial Circuit, St. Clair County, Illinois, Case Number 19-l-234 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4089652), Filed By Ohio Security Insurance Company. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A Through I, # 2 Exhibit J, # 3 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(sitzer, Matthew)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Matthew O. Sitzer On Behalf Of Ohio Security Insurance Company (sitzer, Matthew)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Ohio Security Insurance Company Identifying Corporate Parent Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc., Other Affiliate The Ohio Casualty Insurance Company, Other Affiliate Ohio Casualty Corporation For Ohio Security Insurance Company. (sitzer, Matthew)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Matthew C. Wolfe On Behalf Of Ohio Security Insurance Company (wolfe, Matthew)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00072 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 16.

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News