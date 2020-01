The following cases categorized as "863 social security: diwc/diww" were on the docket in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 8. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:

Case/Case # Lawyers Kimberly Huckabe v. Commissioner of Social Security v. 3:20-cv-00026-JPG-DGW Karl E. Osterhout (plaintiff's attorney) and Suzanne M. Garrison; Jane Rund (defendant's attorneys)