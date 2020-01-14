U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Jan. 6

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Jan. 6 in the suits below:

In Darian Greco against Vipin Shah:

'Complaint Against Vipin Shah, Filed By Darian Greco.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Darian Greco. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-12-jpg. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. A Copy Of The Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Form Is Attached To This Order. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 1/6/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00012-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Carolyn M Jordan against Erin Piche:

'Notice Of Removal From Madison County, Case Number 19-l-1657 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4077827), Filed By Erin Pichee, Moran Foods, Llc A Corporation, D/b/A Save-a-lot. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit B, # 3 Exhibit C, # 4 Exhibit D)(noeltner, Barry)'

'Motion To Dismiss For Failure To State A Claim Against Erin Pichee And Memorandum In Support By Erin Pichee. Responses Due By 2/10/2020 (noeltner, Barry)'

'Answer To Complaint And Affirmative Defenses By Moran Foods, Llc A Corporation, D/b/A Save-a-lot.(noeltner, Barry)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00022 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Frantzy Cerisier against Goodman Networks, Incorporated: 'Complaint Against Goodman Networks, Incorporated ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4077089.), Filed By Frantzy Cerisier. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Summons To Be Issued)(schafer, Jay)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00017 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Frederick Q. Hackney against C / O Geisen, C / O Midendorf, Jarod Peters and US Marshals Service:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Frederick Q. Hackney, Jr.(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Frederick Q. Hackney, Jr. (jaj)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00015-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Patrick Chase against A. Schat, Administrative Review Board of IDOC, Angela Crain, Debie Knaver, Dr. Caldwel, Dr. Ritz, E Prange, F. Lawrence, Gladyse C. Taylor, J. Lashbrok, Lori Oakley, M. Siddiqui, M. Zimer, Menard Correctional Center, Tyler Bradley and Wexford Um:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Patrick Chase.(jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 20-13-smy. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 1/6/2020. (attachments: # 1 Consent To Magistrate Judge)(jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00013-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Tina M. Barnes against City of O'Fallon, IL:

'Notice Of Removal From Circuit Court Of The 20th Judicial, St. Clair County, Il, Case Number 19 L 864 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4077132), Filed By City Of O'fallon, Il. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A - Complaint, # 3 Exhibit B-Summons Served On City Of O'fallon)(bruch, Julie)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Julie A. Bruch On Behalf Of City Of O'fallon, Il (bruch, Julie)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Karin Anderson On Behalf Of City Of O'fallon, Il (anderson, Karin)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00018 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Marcia Byrd against United States Postal Service:

'Complaint Against Marcia Byrd ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4077228.), Filed By Marcia Byrd. (attachments: # 1 Affidavit, # 2 Notice Of Apperance)(caponi, Kirk)'

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel And Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-19-njr-mab. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. Refer To Civil/Removal Case Processing Requirements, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Service Information. (attachments: # 1 Consent Brochure)(tba)'

'Notice Of Action Re 1 Complaint Filed By Marcia Byrd. The Civil Cover Sheet Was Not Filed As An Attachment To The Complaint As Instructed. The Civil Cover Sheet Must Be Filed Using The Event Found Under Civil > Other Documents > Exhibit And Linked Back To The Complaint Docket Entry. In Addition, The Notice Of Appearance Is To Be Filed As A Separate Entry. Notice Of Appearance Must Be Filed Using The Event Found Under Civil> Other Filings > Notices > Notice Of Appearance. Tba)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice Of Appearance By Kirk A. Caponi On Behalf Of Marcia Byrd (caponi, Kirk)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00019-NJR-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Justin K. Lynch against ADM:

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge Staci M. Yandle And Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-21-smy-Rjd. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. Refer To The Pro Se Litigant Guide, Found On The Ilsd Website, For Further Information. (attachments: # 1 Consent Brochure)(rah)'

'Complaint Against Adm, Filed By Justin K. Lynch.(rah)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Justin K. Lynch. (rah)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Justin K. Lynch. (rah)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00021-SMY-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.