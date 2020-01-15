Madison - St. Clair Record

Court activity on Jan. 13: Kevin Clanton vs Basam Albarcha

Filings

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Kevin Clanton against Basam Albarcha, Denise B. Jordan, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, Inc. and USA on Jan. 13: 'Mandate Of Usca As To 173 Notice Of Appeal Filed By Usa The Judgment Is Vacated And The Case Is Remanded For Further Proceedings Consistent With The Opinion, In Accordance With The Decision Of This Courtentered On This Date. Each Side To Bear Its Own Costs. (attachments: # 1 Final Judgment, # 2 Rehearing Denial Order, # 3 Opinion)(trb)'.

Case number 3:15-cv-00124-NJR-RJD was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Feb. 5, 2015.

