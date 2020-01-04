Madison - St. Clair Record

Saturday, January 4, 2020

Case activity for Deborah Grifin vs CBOCS West, Inc. on Jan. 2

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Jan 4, 2020

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Deborah Grifin against CBOCS West, Inc. on Jan. 2.

'Notice Of Removal From St. Clair, Case Number 19-l-0725 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4074554), Filed By Cbocs West, Inc.. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A, # 3 Exhibit B)(holliday, Jessica)'

'Notice Of Appearance By John P. Cunningham On Behalf Of Cbocs West, Inc. (cunningham, John)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Jessica Schneider Holliday On Behalf Of Cbocs West, Inc. (holliday, Jessica)'

'Demand For Trial By Jury By Cbocs West, Inc.. (holliday, Jessica)'

'Disclosure Of Interested Parties By Cbocs West, Inc..(holliday, Jessica)'

'Answer To Complaint By Cbocs West, Inc..(holliday, Jessica)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00004 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Jan. 2.

