Sunday, December 22, 2019

Court activity on Dec. 20: Jena Pohl vs Novel Energy Solutions, L. L. C.

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Dec 22, 2019

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jena Pohl against Novel Energy Solutions, L. L. C. on Dec. 20: 'Complaint And Jury Demand Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4067348.), Filed By All Plaintiffs. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Exhibit A, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(uppencamp, Heath)'.

Case number 3:19-cv-01383 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 20.

