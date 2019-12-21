U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on Dec. 13

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on Dec. 13 in the suits below:

In Ryan Winchester against Ryder System, Inc. :

'Complaint Against Ryder System, Inc. ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4060184.), Filed By Ryan Winchester. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(martoccio, Gary)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Gary James Martoccio On Behalf Of Ryan Winchester (martoccio, Gary)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01356 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Durwyn Taley against Brian J. Laflame, Robert Sumers, Ronald Compton and Stephen Wels:

'Notice Of Removal From Randolph County Circuit Court, Case Number 19-l-20, Filed By Brian J. Laflamme. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A-Complaint, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet)(rembusch, Jill)'

'Notice By Brian J. Laflamme Re 1 Notice Of Removal (attachments: # 1 Exhibit Notice Of Removal)(rembusch, Jill)'

'Motion To Dismiss For Failure To State A Claim By Brian J. Laflamme. Responses Due By 1/16/2020 (rembusch, Jill)'

'Memorandum In Support Re 3 Motion To Dismiss For Failure To State A Claim Filed By Brian J. Laflamme. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1-Docket Sheet)(rembusch, Jill)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01359 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Lt John Doe against Geico Casualty Company:

'Notice Of Removal From Madison County, Case Number 19 L 1573 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4060650), Filed By Geico Casualty Company.(gilligan, John)'

'Notice Of Appearance By John W. Gilligan, Iii On Behalf Of Geico Casualty Company (gilligan, John)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Geico Casualty Company Identifying Corporate Parent Geico Corporation, Corporate Parent Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., Corporate Parent Geico Indemnity Company For Geico Casualty Company. (gilligan, John)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01358 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Paula M. Wilson against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4060365.), Filed By Paula M. Wilson. (attachments: # 1 Summons, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(camp, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David D. Camp On Behalf Of Paula M. Wilson (camp, David)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (camp, David)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01357 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Albert Bond, Craig McPartlin, Dan Barger, Dan Neiswander, Donald Jr. Brusel, Greg Heser, James Carson, John Gal, Keith Taylor, Kent Kiefner, Kevin Deptula, Mark Boehms, Mike Hart, Mike Weis, Robert Behlman, Robert Calhoun, Scot Bryne, Scot Byrne, St. Louis - Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, Tim Scholfield, Tim Wies, Tod Hake, Tod O'Donaghue, Trustee Dennis Joyce, Trustee Jim Sauer and Trustee Rocky Kloth against Cecil Compton Construction, LLC, Christopher Compton, Compton Sons Siding, LLC and Kevin Deptula: 'Docket Text Order: Re: 3 Motion To Transfer Case To Southern District Of Illinois By Plaintiffs (campbell, Greg) Ordered Granted. Signed By District Judge John A. Ross On 12/13/19. (jab) [transferred From Missouri Eastern On 12/17/2019.]'

Case number 3:19-cv-01366-NJR-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.