Friday, December 20, 2019

Case activity for Judy L. Nelson vs Roshane Elerton on Dec. 18

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | Dec 20, 2019

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Judy L. Nelson against Roshane Elerton and Walmart on Dec. 18.

'Notice Of Removal From St. Clair, Case Number 19-l-0753 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4063811), Filed By All Defendants. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet, # 3 State Court Complaint, # 4 Notice Of Filing)(van Court, Rebecca)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Rebecca L. Van Court On Behalf Of All Defendants (van Court, Rebecca)'

'Answer To Complaint By Walmart Inc..(van Court, Rebecca)'

'Motion To Dismiss For Failure To State A Claim By Roshane Ellington. Responses Due By 1/21/2020 (van Court, Rebecca)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Nicholas Clark Martin On Behalf Of All Defendants (martin, Nicholas)'

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge Staci M. Yandle And Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 19-1370-smy-Mab. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. (tba)'

Case number 3:19-cv-01370-SMY-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Dec. 18.

