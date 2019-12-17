MAYER BROWN: Mayer Brown is top 20 firm in Financial Times’ 2019 list of most innovative law firms in North America

Mayer Brown issued the following announcement on Dec. 13.

The Financial Times has ranked Mayer Brown as one of the “Most Innovative Law Firms: Overall” in the publication’s annual report, “North America Innovative Lawyers.” Ranked at #15 this year in the overall list, Mayer Brown has been recognized in the report each year that it has been published.

The report recognized Mayer Brown’s innovation in three categories:

• Collaboration: Mayer Brown was “highly commended” with Debevoise & Plimpton and Skadden for securing two major settlements for French bank Société Générale in connection with related investigations by US and French authorities. The Mayer Brown team was led by Litigation & Dispute Resolution partners Steve Wolowitz and Hank Bullock (both New York).

• Enabling Business Growth and Transformation: The firm was “highly commended” for representing Nestlé S.A. in a $7.15 billion agreement for a perpetual license with Starbucks Corporation to market, sell and distribute Starbucks consumer and foodservice products globally, outside of Starbucks’ coffee shops. The Mayer Brown team was led by Corporate & Securities partners David Carpenter and John Boelter (both New York).

• Rule of Law and Access to Justice: Mayer Brown was “commended” for obtaining a nationwide injunction against the US government and its decision to terminate temporary protected status for nearly 60,000 Haitians legally residing in the US. The Mayer Brown team included: Litigation & Dispute Resolution partners Miriam Nemetz (Washington DC) and Howard Roin (Chicago) and associates Geoff Pipoly, Chris Ferro, Chris Knight, Jill Fortney, Sara Norval and Linda Shi (all Chicago).

