LITTLER MENDELSON PC: Littler Recognized in Financial Times 2019 North America Innovative Lawyers Report

Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, was recognized in multiple categories in the Financial Times 2019 North America Innovative Lawyers report.

Littler earned the top ranking for innovation in the “Technology and Data” category for its suite of service solutions that provide data-driven insights at each stage of the legal process. The firm’s data ecosystem includes Littler CaseSmart (the firm’s approach to efficiently managing employment litigation), the Littler Pay Equity Assessment (a technology tool for conducting audits and guiding legal strategy) and Littler onDemand (a data-driven solution for employment law advice and counsel), among other uses of data to shape litigation strategy and drive stronger business decisions. With the volume of workplace data growing exponentially and employment litigation becoming increasingly complex, the report highlighted Littler’s use of data analytics to give clients an edge in defending against claims and to help spot issues before they develop into litigation.

Littler also ranked among the top 10 most innovative law firms in the “Business of Law” category and the Littler Pay Equity Assessment was listed as “Commended” in the “New Products and Services” category. Of all the firms that were shortlisted in the various award categories, Littler was the only labor and employment law firm.

“With a long history of developing technology and data-driven solutions, we are able to leverage our data ecosystem to provide clients with insights into their workplaces and legal matters that they can’t get elsewhere,” said Tom Bender and Jeremy Roth, co-managing directors of Littler, in a joint statement. “We are proud to be recognized for our efforts to build new solutions and processes that deliver greater value to clients and to continue to integrate our vast data capabilities to provide our clients with actionable insights.”

In addition to the latest Financial Times report, Littler was recently recognized for its commitment to innovation and diversity in the American Lawyer 2019 Industry Awards. Shareholder Natalie Pierce was honored with the “Best Mentor – Law Firm” award for her efforts to institute a number of diversity and inclusion initiatives, including the firm’s Career Advocacy Program, which pairs diverse associates with influential leaders at the firm and general counsel of the firm’s clients to guide their career development. Littler was also recognized as a finalist in three other categories, including Best Business Team (for its Innovation Advisory Council), Best Use of Technology (for the Littler Pay Equity Assessment) and Legal Services Innovation (for its data ecosystem).

In addition to the Financial Times and American Lawyer, Littler’s forward-thinking approach has drawn accolades from other major organizations that recognize legal innovation, including the National Law Journal, Association of Corporate Counsel, International Legal Technology Association, College of Law Practice Management and Fastcase 50.

