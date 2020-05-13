U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on May 5

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on May 5 in the suits below:

In James A. Savage against Cheryl Triplet, City of Belleville, John Doe and Steve Herndon: 'Order Granting 35 Motion To Reconsider And Reopening Case. Having Been Advised By Counsel That The Parties Have Not Yet Consummated Settlement And Require An Additional Sixty (60) Days To Do So, The Court Directs The Clerk Of Court To Vacate The 34 Clerk's Judgment, Reopen This Case, And Wait To Enter Judgment Of Dismissal With Prejudice And With Costs For 60 Days From The Date Of This Order (i.e., July 6, 2020). Should The Parties Fail To Consummate Settlement By July 6, 2020, They May Petition The Court To Delay Entry Of Judgment Until A Later Date. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 5/5/2020. (jsy) This Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:18-cv-01817-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Charles A McRae against Debie Knauer, John Doe 1, John Doe 10, John Doe 12, John Doe 2, John Doe 3, John Doe 4, John Doe 5, John Doe 6, John Doe 7, John Doe 8, John Doe 9, Leslie McCarty, Rob Jefreys, Sarah Brown-Foiles, Sarah Johnson and Shanon Myers:

'Case Transferred In From District Of Illinois Central; Case Number 3:20-cv-03114. Original File Certified Copy Of Transfer Order And Docket Sheet Received.'

'Notice And Order: This Court Has Received Your Complaint (and Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee) From The Central District Of Illinois, Previously Assigned Case Number: 20-cv-3114. Your New Case Number Is 20-cv-410-smy. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 5/5/2020. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 05/05/2020. Consent Due By 5/26/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00410-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In James W. Giesler against City of Herrin, Illinois and Dylan Solars: 'Complaint Against City Of Herrin, Illinois, Dylan Sollars ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4173557.), Filed By James W. Giesler. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons, # 3 Summons)(atkins, William)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00412 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Wilie R Robinson against H Lochard, Kimberly Birch, Mathew Swals, Santos and Victor Caloway: 'Text Order Granting 3 Petition To Proceed In Forma Pauperis Entered By Judge Colin Stirling Bruce On 5/5/2020. Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. Section 1915(b)(1), Plaintiff Is Assessed An Initial Partial Filing Fee Of $23.10. The Agency Having Custody Of Plaintiff Is Directed To Forward The Initial Partial Filing Fee From Plaintiff`s Account To The Clerk Of Court. After Payment Of The Initial Partial Filing Fee (or Immediately If No Funds Are Available For That Payment) The Agency Having Custody Of Plaintiff Is Directed To Make Monthly Payments Of 20 Percent Of The Preceding Month`s Income Credited To Plaintiff`s Account To The Clerk Of Court. Income Includes All Deposits From Any Source. The Agency Having Custody Of The Plaintiff Shall Forward These Payments Each Time Plaintiff`s Account Exceeds $10, Until The Filing Fee Of $350 Is Paid In Full. The Clerk Is Directed To Mail A Copy Of This Order To Plaintiff`s Place Of Confinement, To The Attention Of The Trust Fund Office. (ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 5/8/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00432-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Dewayne Wren and Robert Windham against Valvoline, LLC:

'Complaint Against Valvoline, Llc ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4173765.), Filed By Dewayne Wren, Robert Windham. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1, # 2 Exhibit 2, # 3 Civil Cover Sheet)(schuver, Mark)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Mark S. Schuver On Behalf Of Robert Windham, Dewayne Wren (schuver, Mark)'

'Summons Requested. (schuver, Mark)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Natalie T. Lorenz On Behalf Of Robert Windham, Dewayne Wren (lorenz, Natalie)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00414 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.