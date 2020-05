The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byagainstandon May 8: 'Order : Plaintiff Has Submitted A Revised And Updated Application To Proceed In Forma Pauperis, As Ordered. However, Based On The Allegations Made In The Complaint, The Court Declines To Rule On The Application. Instead, The Court Transfers This Action - The Complaint And All Motions-forthwith To The United States District Court For The Southern District Of Illinois, At East St. Louis, For Whatever Action The Transferee Court Deems Appropriate. The Clerk Shall Not Issue Summonses Unless The Transferee Court So Directs. This Case And All Pending Motions Are Terminated On This Court's Docket. Civil Case Terminated. Signed By The Honorable Mary M. Rowland On 5/8/2020. (see Order For Further Detail). Mailed Notice. (dm, ) [transferred From Illinois Northern On 5/11/2020.]'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00435-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on May 11.