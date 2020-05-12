Taxpayers United of America: Protests matter

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's lockdown hits one demographic harder than any other in Illinois: Taxpayers. Government employees can sit pretty, knowing that after the lockdown they will still have a source of income derived from your taxes. Taxpayers are not so lucky.

Taxpayers are not children who need big daddy Pritzker to hold their hand. We are rational and capable beings. We understand risk, and have the ability to take the necessary precautions.

Pritzker does not care about taxpayers. You only have to look towards Pritzker's rollout of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program to understand his lack of concern. While lavishly-paid government bureaucrats keep changing the rules for how to apply for PUA, the average independent contractor wonders how he or she is going to pay next month's rent.

This is why scores of lockdown demonstrators held a protest on Saturday, May 9 in Chicago, and hundreds more gathered in Springfield. Pritzker must be held accountable for his actions. Otherwise, he might try to lockdown the state of Illinois indefinitely.