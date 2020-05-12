U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on May 4

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on May 4 in the suits below:

In David A. Noris against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4171704.), Filed By David A. Norris. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Commissioner Of Social Security)(severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Traci L. Severs On Behalf Of David A. Norris (severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge J. Phil Gilbert And Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 3:20-cv-403-jpg-Gcs. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. (kls3)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00403-JPG-GCS was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In IBEW Income Security Fund, Local 309 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, AFL-CIO, Southwestern Illinois Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee, Trustees of the Local 309 Health and Welfare Fund, Trustees of the Local 309 Vacation Trust Fund and Trustees of the Local 309 Wireman's Pension Fund against K & F Electric, Inc. :

'Complaint Against K & F Electric, Inc. ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4172556.), Filed By Local 309 International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers, Afl-Cio, Trustees Of The Local 309 Wireman's Pension Fund, Southwestern Illinois Joint Apprenticeship And Training Committee, Trustees Of The Local 309 Vacation Trust Fund, Trustees Of The Local 309 Health And Welfare Fund, Ibew Income Security Fund. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit, # 2 Exhibit, # 3 Exhibit, # 4 Civil Cover Sheet)(leppert, Matthew)'

'Request For Waiver Of Service Sent To Robert J. Golterman, Esq. On May 4, 2020 By Ibew Income Security Fund, Local 309 International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers, Afl-cio, Southwestern Illinois Joint Apprenticeship And Training Committee, Trustees Of The Local 309 Health And Welfare Fund, Trustees Of The Local 309 Vacation Trust Fund, Trustees Of The Local 309 Wireman's Pension Fund. Waiver Of Service Due By 6/4/2020. (leppert, Matthew)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Matthew B. Leppert On Behalf Of Ibew Income Security Fund, Local 309 International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers, Afl-Cio, Southwestern Illinois Joint Apprenticeship And Training Committee, Trustees Of The Local 309 Health And Welfare Fund, Trustees Of The Local 309 Vacation Trust Fund, Trustees Of The Local 309 Wireman's Pension Fund (leppert, Matthew)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00409 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Jamila Bowers and Mykez Wright against United States of America: 'Complaint Against All Plaintiffs ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4172257.), Filed By Jamilla Bowers, Mykez Wright. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Affidavit Attorney Affidavit Pursuant To 735 Ilcs 5/2-622 Regarding Defendant The United States Of America The Principal And/Or Employer Of Dr. Olamide Kolade, # 3 Exhibit Exhibit 1 To Attorney Affidavit, # 4 Summons Summons To United States Of America)(casey, Matthew)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00407 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Nathaniel R Legore against Ada Cordinator, Amy Lang, John Baldwin and Medical Technician Liz:

'Memorandum And Order Severing Case Number 20-387-smy. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 5/1/2020. (tjk)'

'Complaint Against Ada Coordinator, John Baldwin, Amy Lang, Medical Technician Liz, Filed By Nathaniel R Legore. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit, # 2 Envelope)(tjk)'

'Order: On 5/4/2020, This Case Was Severed From Legore V. Pritzker, Et Al, Sdil Case No. 20-cv-387-smy. Plaintiff Should Be Aware Of The Consequences Of Proceeding With This Action. First, The Court Will Screen The Action Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 1915a, And Plaintiff Will Incur A Strike Within The Meaning Of Section 1915(g) If The Court Determines That The Action Is Frivolous Or Malicious, Fails To State A Claim On Which Relief May Be Granted, Or Seeks Monetary Relief Against A Defendant Who Is Immune From Such Relief. Second, Plaintiff Will Be Required To Pay An Additional $400.00 Filing Fee In This Case ($350.00 If He Is Granted Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis). Of Course, Plaintiff Can Also Opt Not To Proceed With This Action By Voluntarily Dismissing It, Thereby Avoiding The Risk Of A Strike And The Financial Burden Of An Additional Filing Fee. Plaintiff Should Carefully Consider These Points, Along With The Merits And Relative Importance Of This Lawsuit, In Deciding Whether To Proceed With It. Plaintiff Shall Have Until June 8, 2020 To Advise The Court In Writing Whether He Wishes To Proceed With This Lawsuit. If He Chooses To Go Forward, He Should Also Send The $400.00 Filing Fee, Or A Motion And Affidavit For Leave To Proceed To In Forma Pauperis (along With The Required Certification And Trust Fund Statement). After The Fee Status Is Resolved, The Court Will Screen The Complaint. On The Other Hand, If Plaintiff Opts To Voluntarily Dismiss The Case By The Deadline, He Will Not Have To Pay A Filing Fee, The Court Will Not Screen The Complaint, And The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice. Plaintiff Is Warned That If He Fails To Respond To This Order By The Deadline, He Will Be Obligated To Pay The Full Filing Fee And This Action Will Be Dismissed For Want Of Prosecution And/or For Failure To Comply With A Court Order. (action Due By 6/8/2020). Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 5/4/2020. (tjk)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00408-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In James A. Savage against Cheryl Triplet, City of Belleville, John Doe and Steve Herndon: 'Motion For Reconsideration Re 34 Clerk's Judgment By Steve Herndon. (hunter, Thomas)'

Case number 3:18-cv-01817-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Raymond Teague against C / O Hoper and John/Jane Doe: 'Order: On 5/4/2020, This Case Was Severed From Teague V. Kohn, Et Al, Sdil Case No. 19-cv-1110-smy. Plaintiff Should Be Aware Of The Consequences Of Proceeding With This Action. First, The Court Will Screen The Action Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 1915a, And Plaintiff Will Incur A Strike Within The Meaning Of Section 1915(g) If The Court Determines That The Action Is Frivolous Or Malicious, Fails To State A Claim On Which Relief May Be Granted, Or Seeks Monetary Relief Against A Defendant Who Is Immune From Such Relief. Second, Plaintiff Will Be Required To Pay An Additional $350.00 Filing Fee In This Case. Of Course, Plaintiff Can Also Opt Not To Proceed With This Action By Voluntarily Dismissing It, Thereby Avoiding The Risk Of A Strike And The Financial Burden Of An Additional Filing Fee. Plaintiff Should Carefully Consider These Points, Along With The Merits And Relative Importance Of This Lawsuit, In Deciding Whether To Proceed With It. Plaintiff Shall Have Until June 8, 2020 To Advise The Court In Writing Whether He Wishes To Proceed With This Lawsuit. If He Chooses To Go Forward, The Court Will Assess An Initial Partial Filing Fee (if Appropriate) And Screen The Complaint. On The Other Hand, If Plaintiff Opts To Voluntarily Dismiss The Case By The Deadline, He Will Not Have To Pay A Filing Fee, The Court Will Not Screen The Complaint, And The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice. Plaintiff Is Warned That If He Fails To Respond To This Order By The Deadline, He Will Be Obligated To Pay The Full Filing Fee And This Action Will Be Dismissed For Want Of Prosecution And/or For Failure To Comply With A Court Order. (action Due By 6/8/2020). Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 5/4/2020. (tjk)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00405-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Charles A McRae against Debie Knauer, John Doe 1, John Doe 10, John Doe 12, John Doe 2, John Doe 3, John Doe 4, John Doe 5, John Doe 6, John Doe 7, John Doe 8, John Doe 9, Leslie McCarty, Rob Jefreys, Sarah Brown-Foiles, Sarah Johnson and Shanon Myers: 'Text Order Entered By Judge Sue E. Myerscough On 5/4/2020. Plaintiff, Who Is Currently Incarcerated In Joliet Treatment Center, Has Filed This Lawsuit In The Central District Of Illinois. Though Plaintiff Names Some Defendants Located In The Central District Of Illinois, The Primary Allegations Giving Rise To This Lawsuit Concern Alleged Sexual Assaults In Big Muddy Correctional Center In 2008 And Alleged Continuing Wrongful Conduct In The Southern District Of Illinois When Plaintiff Was On Mandatory Supervised Release. Because A Substantial Part Of The Events Or Omissions Giving Rise To The Claims In This Lawsuit Occurred In The Federal Judicial District For The Southern District Of Illinois, The Court Finds That Venue Over This Proceeding Is In The Southern District Of Illinois, And That It Is In The Interests Of Justice That This Case Be Transferred There. See 28 U.s.c. Sec 1404(a). No Summons Shall Issue In This Action Unless Directed By The Transferee Court. The Clerk Is Directed To Transfer This Case To The Southern District Of Illinois. (ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 5/5/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00410-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Raymond Teague against Nurse Galo: 'Order: On 5/4/2020, This Case Was Severed From Teague V. Kohn, Et Al, Sdil Case No. 19-cv-1110-smy. Plaintiff Should Be Aware Of The Consequences Of Proceeding With This Action. First, The Court Will Screen The Action Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 1915a, And Plaintiff Will Incur A Strike Within The Meaning Of Section 1915(g) If The Court Determines That The Action Is Frivolous Or Malicious, Fails To State A Claim On Which Relief May Be Granted, Or Seeks Monetary Relief Against A Defendant Who Is Immune From Such Relief. Second, Plaintiff Will Be Required To Pay An Additional $350.00 Filing Fee In This Case. Of Course, Plaintiff Can Also Opt Not To Proceed With This Action By Voluntarily Dismissing It, Thereby Avoiding The Risk Of A Strike And The Financial Burden Of An Additional Filing Fee. Plaintiff Should Carefully Consider These Points, Along With The Merits And Relative Importance Of This Lawsuit, In Deciding Whether To Proceed With It. Plaintiff Shall Have Until June 8, 2020 To Advise The Court In Writing Whether He Wishes To Proceed With This Lawsuit. If He Chooses To Go Forward, The Court Will Assess An Initial Partial Filing Fee (if Appropriate) And Screen The Complaint. On The Other Hand, If Plaintiff Opts To Voluntarily Dismiss The Case By The Deadline, He Will Not Have To Pay A Filing Fee, The Court Will Not Screen The Complaint, And The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice. Plaintiff Is Warned That If He Fails To Respond To This Order By The Deadline, He Will Be Obligated To Pay The Full Filing Fee And This Action Will Be Dismissed For Want Of Prosecution And/or For Failure To Comply With A Court Order. (action Due By 6/8/2020). Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 5/4/2020. (tjk)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00404-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Wilie R Robinson against H Lochard, Kimberly Birch, Mathew Swals, Santos and Victor Caloway:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Willie R Robinson. (attachments: # 1 Exhibits, # 2 Declaration, # 3 Usm 285 Forms, # 4 Summons, # 5 Envelope)(ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 5/8/2020.]'

'Notice Of Case Opening. Please Be Advised That Your Case Has Been Assigned To Judge Colin Stirling Bruce. Effective Immediately, All Documents Should Be Mailed Or Scanned To The Urbana Division, 201 S Vine Street, Urbana, Il 61802.merit Review Deadline Set For 5/26/2020. (attachments: # 1 Notice Regarding Privacy Issues)(ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 5/8/2020.]'

'Petition To Proceed In Forma Pauperis, Filed By Willie R Robinson.(ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 5/8/2020.]'

'+++ Prisoner Trust Fund Ledger By Willie R Robinson. (ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 5/8/2020.]'

'Motion To Request Counsel By Plaintiff Willie R Robinson. Responses Due By 5/18/2020 (ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 5/8/2020.]'

'Motion For Additonal Summons Forms By Plaintiff Willie R Robinson. Responses Due By 5/18/2020 (ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 5/8/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00432-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Bryant Harvey against C / O Fiero:

'Memorandum And Order Severing Case Number 20-384-njr. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 5/1/2020. (tjk)'

'Complaint Against C/O Fiero, Filed By Bryant Harvey, Jr.(tjk)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Bryant Harvey, Jr. (tjk)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Bryant Harvey, Jr. (tjk)'

'Order: On 5/4/2020, This Case Was Severed From Harvey, Jr. V. Wexford Health Sources, Inc., Et Al, Sdil Case No. 20-cv-384-njr. Plaintiff Should Be Aware Of The Consequences Of Proceeding With This Action. First, The Court Will Screen The Action Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. 1915a, And Plaintiff Will Incur A Strike Within The Meaning Of Section 1915(g) If The Court Determines That The Action Is Frivolous Or Malicious, Fails To State A Claim On Which Relief May Be Granted, Or Seeks Monetary Relief Against A Defendant Who Is Immune From Such Relief. Second, Plaintiff Will Be Required To Pay An Additional $350.00 Filing Fee In This Case. Of Course, Plaintiff Can Also Opt Not To Proceed With This Action By Voluntarily Dismissing It, Thereby Avoiding The Risk Of A Strike And The Financial Burden Of An Additional Filing Fee. Plaintiff Should Carefully Consider These Points, Along With The Merits And Relative Importance Of This Lawsuit, In Deciding Whether To Proceed With It. Plaintiff Shall Have Until June 8, 2020 To Advise The Court In Writing Whether He Wishes To Proceed With This Lawsuit. If He Chooses To Go Forward, The Court Will Assess An Initial Partial Filing Fee (if Appropriate) And Screen The Complaint. On The Other Hand, If Plaintiff Opts To Voluntarily Dismiss The Case By The Deadline, He Will Not Have To Pay A Filing Fee, The Court Will Not Screen The Complaint, And The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice. Plaintiff Is Warned That If He Fails To Respond To This Order By The Deadline, He Will Be Obligated To Pay The Full Filing Fee And This Action Will Be Dismissed For Want Of Prosecution And/or For Failure To Comply With A Court Order. (action Due By 6/8/2020). Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 5/4/2020. (tjk)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

Case number 3:20-cv-00402-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.