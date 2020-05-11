U.S. REPRESENTATIVE MIKE BOST (IL-12): Bost Announces Funding for Expanded Covid-19 Testing

U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) issued the following announcement on May 8.

U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded over $3.6 million to five Southern Illinois health centers to purchase and provide testing for COVID-19.

“Testing is critical to determining the scale of coronavirus outbreaks in our communities, which is why I have supported Congressional efforts to expand and improve testing across the country,” said Bost. “These grants will provide local health centers with vitally important resources so that they have the tests needed to track this virus.”

Health Centers Receiving Funding:

Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation, Inc.: $1,688,104

RURAL HEALTH INC: $315,634

Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc: $321,814

Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp: $728,239

Shawnee Health Service And Development Corporation: $598,459

