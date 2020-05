Madison County real estate Mar. 30-Apr. 3

MARCH 30

ALTON

$275,000 - 3941 SARAH LN - SARAH R WISEMAN, INDEPENDENT EXECUTOR OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF DAVID L WISEMAN, DECEASED TO JAMES B CAVASHER AND SANDRA L HAMMOND-CAVASHER





BETHALTO

$10,000 - STATE ROUTE 140 - DENISE F WINEINGER TO MARK A JAMES

$72,000 - 546 SHERIDAN ST - TAYLOR A LISH TO LANI A HECKERT

COLLINSVILLE

$47,000 - 532 MEADOW LN - HUD TO ROBERT BELOBRAYDIC

$130,000 - 99 CHAPEL DR - SHEROLYN G GOETZ DECLARATION OF TRUST TO BART B ASTRAUSKAS

EDWARDSVILLE

$75,000 - 5753 N STATE ROUTE 159 - ROBERT AND APRIL DUDLEY TO MICHAEL S AND AUTUMN D PARKER

$210,000 - 1199 TAMPICO DR - MELISSA MCHENRY TO BRYAN W RELLER

$369,000 - 1897 CLOVERDALE DR - SPENCER HOMES LLC TO KATHRYN KASPER

$43,000 - 102 GRAND VISTA CT - GRAND VIEW HILLS LAD LLC TO FULFORD HOMES LLC

$43,000 - 121 GRAND VISTA CT - GRAND VIEW HILLS LAD LLC TO FULFORD HOMES LLC

GODFREY

$91,500 - 212 BIG ARCH RD - JONATHAN C NGWA TO CHASSITY KIMBROUGH

GRANITE CITY

$74,722 - 2628 CAROLYN BLVD - CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC TO HUD

$23,000 - 2943 WASHINGTON AVE - DAVID GRANT, INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF OSCAR GRANT, DECEASED TO SHANNON H AND MARGARET A GAINES

$76,000 - 2100 LINDELL BLVD - NICHOLAS S THOMAS TO JIMAYE EVANS

$93,450 - 632 VERONICA ST - MARK AND LORI WILSON TO BRETT MONROE

$45,000 - 5140 STEPHANIE DR - KIM A CROSS TO AMERICAN GOLDFINCH PRESERVATION TRUST

$160,000 - 1611 AMOS CT - HARRY A BRIGGS, INDEPENDENT EXECUTOR OF THE ESTATE OF NINA D ALLEN, DECEASED TO JASON PHILLIPS

SOUTH ROXANA

$215,000 - 2323 KEARBEY LN - GRL CONTRACTING & LIGHTING LLC TO STUNKEL PROPERTIES LLC

TROY

$190,000 - 500 NOTTINGHAM DR - TROY RICHARD E AND KATHLEEN A HARLEY TO SHWU JEN WANG

WOOD RIVER

$46,350 - 111 13TH ST - HEITMAN HOMES INC TO MATT AND BETHANY SCHILLINGER

WORDEN

$285,000 - 9249 CHURCH RD - KEVIN N AND HEATHER D REISECK TO TAYLOR B AND MAGGIE E ANSCHUTZ

MARCH 31

ALTON

$135,680 - 4821 CINDERELLA DR - CHAD D MARTIN TO CHARLES BRYAN TUGGLE

$186,835 - 2114 W DELL DR - SHIU-JEN LEU DECLARATION OF TRUST TO LAURA P HILL

BETHALTO

$134,900 - 101 BRISTOL CT - JOHN S LOWRY TO PATRICK A HENDON

$121,000 - 821 WILDWOOD DR - HELGA LEWIS TO JOSIAH F ACCOLA

BRIGHTON

$160,000 - 9373 VFW LN - BARBARA A GREENWOOD AND BRENDA K COLLINS AND TRACEY L BLASA, CO-EXECUTORS OF THE ESTATE OF GERALD S OULSON TO CHARLES M LEWIS

COLLINSVILLE

$114,900 - 319 SYCAMORE ST - TROY V AND AMY GILLAND TO BRENDEN J KAUHL AND MITCHELL D DUNCAN

EDWARDSVILLE

$45,000 - 221 GRAND VISTA CT - GRAND VIEW HILLS LAD LLC TO FULFORD HOMES LLC

$271,000 - 3 JASON CT - ANDREW HAGOPIAN TO DEAN M RUPPERT

$10,000 - 1946 EDWARDSVILLE CLUB PLAZA - PFUND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC TO 1028 SAINT LOUIS LLC

$139,000 - 1447 LADD ST - JING LIU AND JIAPENG ZHOU TO ZACHARY HASTINGS AND SHEA WALKER

$148,000 - 1540 WEBER DR - DAVID D AND LINDA M DURELL TO ASHLEY C AND PHILIP J SGAMBELLURI

$15,000 - 6629 RED SUNSET - THOMAS J PIATCHEK, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE PATSY ANN SCHWARTZ JACKSON TRUST TO KYLE E AND CORTNEY J COLBERT

GLEN CARBON

$315,000 - 3035 ATLANTA DR - TRAVIS CLARKE TO DUSTIN ANDERSON

$340,000 - 131 SAVANNAH CT - THOMAS G AND LISA S RUESCH TO RUSSELL J POLCYN

GODFREY

$15,000 - 6805 WADLOW CT - RIVER'S EDGE LAD LLC TO FULFORD HOMES LLC

GRANITE CITY

$39,900 - 1605 MINERVA AVE - JAMES T PATTON TO VICKI M BOYER

$33,000 - 2057 EDISON AVE - TIMOTHY GROVE TO HOLLY M TAFT

$189,900 - 3408 OZZIE DR - AARON MISUKONIS TO TYSON A THOMAS

$70,000 - 2657 ADAMS ST - TOPSTONE HOLDINGS LLC TO ROOF4ALL MCI 2 LLC

$119,000 - 3093 WAYNE AVE - THE WYCOFF GROUP TO SHELBY HALL

HAMEL

$224,000 - 233 MEYER AVE - KYLE F AND JAMIE L ANDERSON TO FAITH AND ERIC JOCKISCH

$202,810 - 262 MEYER AVE - JOAN A STEVENS TO KEVIN N AND HEATHER D REISECK

HIGHLAND

$220,000 - 810 ZILLES RD - GARY ZILLES TO DEVIN M AMMANN

$16,328 - BROADWAY - HIGHLAND ANIMAL SHELTER TO METRO EAST HUMANE SOCIETY

MARYVILLE

$240,000 - 105 SOUTHERN RDG - LISA A HARMAN AS TRUSTEE OF THE DELEVESKI LIVING TRUST TO LINDITA AND KEVIN SHAHOLLI

APRIL 1

ALTON

$45,000 - 416 JEFFERSON AVE - TIM J NEWTON TO MELVIN R ALLEN

$127,825 - 5002 BEDFORD DR - C & C INVESTMENTS LLC TO ROY E HAUSMAN

$46,500 - 3536 OMEGA ST - MARGARET E SHOLAR TO BENJAMIN M LEWIS AND DAVID QUIGLEY

$35,000 - 310 CARROLL ST - PAUL G KUHN TO JULIE HARPER

$8,000 - 2108 MAIN ST - UNITED COMMUNITY BANK, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LIBERTY BANK TO TYCON BUILDERS LLC

BETHALTO

$148,000 - 810 BRIARWOOD DR - JAMES E AND MICA C BURGDORF TO GENE WALLACE II AND ERICA WALLACE

$327,900 - 57 WOODCREST DR - DONALD M AND GILLIAN L FLACK TO DOUG AND JOY ROBERTSON

$102,500 - 214 W BETHALTO BLVD - R3 DEVELOPMENT NFP TO ANDREW BRIAN-KYLE EDWARDS

$108,000 - 511 TEXAS BLVD - RYAN M ANGLETON TO NICKLOUS WESTERHOLD

COLLINSVILLE

$132,000 - 114 ST MARY DR - SUHRE REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST TO NICHOLAS C AND AMANDA J DELLAMANO

$131,040 - S MULBERRY LN - JANET LEE KRUG AND DENNIS MICHAEL KRUG TO LARRY D AND CATHY J BEVIRT

$139,900 - 401 GARESCHE AVE - REBECCA AND JOSEPH W BOLLINGER TO KATIE A CRAFTON

COTTAGE HILLS

$108,100 - 111 ELM ST - GENE B ROWE TO ZACHARY C KLAUSTERMEIER

EAST ALTON

$122,000 - 411 CALIFORNIA AVE - BRENTON KITSON TO JANE BAGENT

$139,900 - 6 CARMELITA DR - JOHNNY J WOOTEN JR AND STACY M WOOTEN AND JOHNNY J WOOTEN SR AND PHYLLIS K WOOTEN TO BARBARA E YUNKER

$92,500 - 830 OAKDALE DR - CHARLES A WOODWARD TO VINCENT A AND CARA M WOODWARD

EDWARDSVILLE

$350,000 - 1 OASIS DR - GREGORY C TINSLEY, SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF KATHY R TINSLEY A/K/A CATHY R TINSLEY, DECEASED TO TSF RE HOLDING LLC

$405,000 - 3856 PLYMOUTH DR - JESSE ELMORE TO TERRY J RETTENMAIER

$165,000 - 4847 RUSSELL DR - JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION TO MICHAEL D ROPER

$209,000 - 2020 MADISON AVE - RUSSELL ANDREW GOTT TO DIANE M VILLHARD REVOCABLE TRUST

$115,000 - 222 S FILLMORE ST - FILLMORE INVESTING LLC TO BRENDAN PHILLIPS

GODFREY

$15,000 - 1011 KOENIG DR - RIVER'S EDGE LAD LLC TO FULFORD HOMES LLC

$118,000 - 1312 NORMANDY DR - WILLIAM A MEYER, TRUSTEE OF THE WILLIAM H MEYER TRUST TO SAMARA E SECOR

$247,500 - 1406 WHITE OAK TRL - MARK A MAGGOS AND DAN R MAGGOS AND DENNY A MAGGOS, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS HEIRS AND BENEFICIARIES UNDER THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF DENNIS A MAGGOS, DECEASED, AND SARAH BLACK AND JESSE MAGGOS, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS HEIRS OF DENNIS A MAGGOS, DECEASED TO SHARON A ROBERTS

GRANITE CITY

$32,000 - 2157 MIRACLE AVE - NATIONSTAR HECM ACQUISITION TRUST 2018-3, WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE TO JUAN CARLOS ROJAS VALDEZ

$190,000 - 2144 BERN AVE ET AL - JULIE HOLT TO ANDREW AND KRISTEN MILES AND MARK DETERDING AND NANCY DAY

$28,000 - 2 ROXBURY CT - HUD TO PREMIER PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC

$52,500 - 2240 LYNCH AVE - JCS ACQUISITIONS LLC AND HOMEFRONT PROPERTIES LLC TO WISE CHOICE PROPERTIES INC

HIGHLAND

$297,500 - 13116 FAWN CREEK RD - THE RONALD AND KATHERINE HAHN LIVING TRUST TO DANNY J AND KIMBERLY CARLSON

$155,900 - 105 CRIMSON CT - JUSTIN AND KALEY VONDER HAAR TO JOANN BELLM

$138,900 - 40 TAMARACK LN - EDWARD G AND MARY BETH FAUST TO DOROTHY DIANA PITTMAN

$130,000 - 1008 BERNE ST - LINDA K WHITE N/K/A LINDA K KLOTZ TO JANE D HESS

ST JACOB

$350,000 - 8932 ROCK CREEK - PAOLI BUILDING ARTS LLC TO CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS

WOOD RIVER

$92,000 - 850 E PENNING AVE - WENDELL ROSS TO DARIAN H PIERSON

$83,000 - 231 E LORENA AVE - ERICA WALLACE F/K/A ERICA BERNHARDT AND GENE WALLACE II TO TAYLOR MONROE

$72,900 - 518 E 12TH ST - PATRICK H AND CAMELLA J SLAYDEN TO EMILEE LITHERLAND

$129,000 - 419 DULANEY AVE - BRETT SCHAAKE AND JACLYN STUNKEL N/K/A JACLYN J SCHAAKE TO LINNETTA HUGHART

WORDEN

$180,000 - 402 W KELL ST - JANET MARIE PIEL AND JOHN DANIEL PIEL, TRUSTEES UNDER THE PIEL FAMILY TRUST TO BEVERLY A AND MICHEL L SMART

APRIL 2

ALTON

$51,000 - 2500 CHURCH ST - SEAN R WILLIAMS AND BRIAN G WILLIAMS, CO-EXECUTORS OF THE ESTATE OF HARRY E WILLIAMS, DECEASED TO PATRICK D WILLIAMS

BETHALTO

$120,000 - 360 N OLD BETHALTO RD - BROOKS D FLEETWOOD TO JENNIFER A HANSON

COLLINSVILLE

$120,000 - 9 SAINT CHARLES DR - DENNIS G AND KAREN L VOLLMAR TO KATHY J WALLA

$287,138 - 28 ERIKA LN - VIRGEL AND PAMELA WARD TO CHAD AND CARLA OLLER

$215,000 - 130 HILLCREST AVE - PAMELA J WISE TO KYLE CUNNINGHAM

$292,500 - 2004 VANDALIA - KENNETH L AND CHRISTIE ANN COONLEY TO CHARLES NHUYEN AND MY PHUONG TRUONG

EDWARDSVILLE

$138,500 - 329 W UNION ST - PAUL PETERS TO CHRISTINA F BEARD

$156,000 - 1402 MADISON AVE - TRACE L AND ROBERT A RANGE TO LEONARD P AND LINDSEY NAKOFF

GLEN CARBON

$142,500 - 156 NORTHBAY CT - BEVERLY CARTER F/K/A BEVERLY KNAPP TO THOMAS J SHADE

GODFREY

$275,000 - 1818 SYCAMORE HILL DR - CYNTHIA A BUENGER DECLARATION OF TRUST TO RONALD E MARTIEN AND ARLINDA L MARTIEN, CO-TRUSTEES OF THE MARTIEN LIVING TRUST

MARYVILLE

$145,000 - 47 BERWIN GRN - JUSTIN J AND AMANDA R CARRETTA TO VINCENT WALSH

SOUTH ROXANA

$5,000 - 212 ILLINOIS AVE - RICHARD H AND TERESA J TOWNSEND TO ANTHONY SHIPP

TROY

$285,000 - 2323 STAUNTON RD - JOSEPH E OSBORN TO SCOTT WOOD

$227,500 - 973 WEATHERVANE LN - SCOTT WOOD TO KEITH AND JENNIFER GRESSLER

APRIL 3

BETHALTO

$273,900 - 308 CROSS CREEK DR - JOEY J TOLBERT TO MATTHEW A ARMSTRONG

COLLINSVILLE

$168,300 - 109 KIMBERLY CT - CADAGIN HOMES INC TO JUSTIN AND AMANDA CARRETTA

$115,000 - 22 SAINT LOUIS RD - MICHELLE PODNAR TO SARA JANULAVICH

$152,000 - 118 WALNUT DR - JENNIFER BROWN TO DANIEL PARKER

EAST ALTON

$125,000 - 130 E SAINT LOUIS AVE - CARMEL L ROBERTSON DECLARATION OF TRUST TO ANGLETON PROPERTIES LLC

GRANITE CITY

$15,000 - 2207 DEWEY AVE - DANIEL L RIDENHOUR TO AMERICAN GOLDFINCH PRESERVATION TRUST

$14,000 - 2215 STATE ST - FANNIE MAE TO QUINTIN GOMEZ FLORES

$79,900 - 2701 SUNSET DR - ANNA UTZ TO JORDAN MOUSSETTE

$67,500 - 2440 SAINT CLAIR AVE - JASON YOUNG TO KEVIN ROZYCKI

$69,500 - 211 BRIARWOOD DR - RICHARD W WATKINS TO KAYLA VINSON

$600 - 2830 W 20TH ST - HEATHER KIELTY F/K/A HEATHER HORNSEY TO ANTHONY WAYNE HERZING

$95,500 - 3004 RAMONA DR - JONATHAN AND KELLY E FORRLER TO DANIEL R ARTEAGA

MARINE

$248,500 - 125 S WINDMILL ST - BURROWS INVESTMENTS LLC TO KELLY E FORRLER

TROY

$49,250 - 204 STONEBRIAR DR - STONEBRIAR HOMES LLC TO REMINGTON PROPERTIES LLC

$200,000 - 13 SEQUOIA DR - RYAN A KNIGHT, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE OF THE KNIGHT LIVING TRUST TO DANIEL AND CIARA KITLEY