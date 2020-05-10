Madison - St. Clair Record

Sunday, May 10, 2020

Case activity for Wilie R Robinson vs H Lochard on May 4

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | May 10, 2020

General court 02

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Wilie R Robinson against H Lochard, Kimberly Birch, Mathew Swals, Santos and Victor Caloway on May 4.

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Willie R Robinson. (attachments: # 1 Exhibits, # 2 Declaration, # 3 Usm 285 Forms, # 4 Summons, # 5 Envelope)(ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 5/8/2020.]'

'Notice Of Case Opening. Please Be Advised That Your Case Has Been Assigned To Judge Colin Stirling Bruce. Effective Immediately, All Documents Should Be Mailed Or Scanned To The Urbana Division, 201 S Vine Street, Urbana, Il 61802.merit Review Deadline Set For 5/26/2020. (attachments: # 1 Notice Regarding Privacy Issues)(ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 5/8/2020.]'

'Petition To Proceed In Forma Pauperis, Filed By Willie R Robinson.(ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 5/8/2020.]'

'+++ Prisoner Trust Fund Ledger By Willie R Robinson. (ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 5/8/2020.]'

'Motion To Request Counsel By Plaintiff Willie R Robinson. Responses Due By 5/18/2020 (ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 5/8/2020.]'

'Motion For Additonal Summons Forms By Plaintiff Willie R Robinson. Responses Due By 5/18/2020 (ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 5/8/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00432-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on May 8.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

