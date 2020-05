The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byagainstandon May 5: 'Text Order Granting 3 Petition To Proceed In Forma Pauperis Entered By Judge Colin Stirling Bruce On 5/5/2020. Pursuant To 28 U.s.c. Section 1915(b)(1), Plaintiff Is Assessed An Initial Partial Filing Fee Of $23.10. The Agency Having Custody Of Plaintiff Is Directed To Forward The Initial Partial Filing Fee From Plaintiff`s Account To The Clerk Of Court. After Payment Of The Initial Partial Filing Fee (or Immediately If No Funds Are Available For That Payment) The Agency Having Custody Of Plaintiff Is Directed To Make Monthly Payments Of 20 Percent Of The Preceding Month`s Income Credited To Plaintiff`s Account To The Clerk Of Court. Income Includes All Deposits From Any Source. The Agency Having Custody Of The Plaintiff Shall Forward These Payments Each Time Plaintiff`s Account Exceeds $10, Until The Filing Fee Of $350 Is Paid In Full. The Clerk Is Directed To Mail A Copy Of This Order To Plaintiff`s Place Of Confinement, To The Attention Of The Trust Fund Office. (ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 5/8/2020.]'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00432-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on May 8.