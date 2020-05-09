U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on May 1

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on May 1 in the suits below:

In Michele L. Llewelyn against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Michelle L. Llewellyn. (attachments: # 1 Summons, # 2 Civil Cover Sheet)(camp, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David D. Camp On Behalf Of Michelle L. Llewellyn (camp, David)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (camp, David)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Michelle L. Llewellyn. (camp, David)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00400 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Gordon Lyn Martin against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4171015.), Filed By Gordon Lynn Martin. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Certificate Of Interest, # 3 Summons)(sutterfield, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David W. Sutterfield On Behalf Of Gordon Lynn Martin (sutterfield, David)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00398 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Raymond Teague against C / O Hoper and John/Jane Doe:

'Memorandum And Order Severing Case Number 19-1110-smy. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 5/1/2020. (jsm2)'

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Raymond Teague.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Raymond Teague. (jsm2)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Raymond Teague. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00405-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Raymond Teague against Nurse Galo:

'Memorandum And Order Severing Case Number 19-1110-smy. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 5/1/2020. (jsm2)'

'Complaint Against Nurse Gallo Filed By Raymond Teague.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Raymond Teague. (jsm2)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Raymond Teague. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00404-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Minnesota Life Insurance Company against Clayton A Swaner, Delbert M Brown, Patrick Le Brown and R. S. (A Minor:

'Complaint For Interpleader Against Delbert M Brown, Patrick Lee Brown, R.s. (a Minor), Clayton A Swanner ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4171023.), Filed By Minnesota Life Insurance Company. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A, # 3 Exhibit B, # 4 Exhibit C, # 5 Summons)(herring, Jacqueline)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Jacqueline J. Herring On Behalf Of Minnesota Life Insurance Company (herring, Jacqueline)'

'Corporate Disclosure Statement By Minnesota Life Insurance Company Identifying Corporate Parent Securian Financial Group, Inc., Corporate Parent Securian Holding Company, Corporate Parent Minnesota Mutual Companies, Inc. For Minnesota Life Insurance Company. (herring, Jacqueline)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Rachel H Beattie On Behalf Of Minnesota Life Insurance Company (beattie, Rachel)'

'Motion To Deposit Funds , Minnesota Life Insurance Company's Motion To Deposit Funds Under 28 U.s.c. Â§1335 By Minnesota Life Insurance Company. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A)(herring, Jacqueline)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00399 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Breana Grady and Daniel Bedel against Suzane M Harms: 'Complaint Against Suzanne M Harms ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4170924.), Filed By All Plaintiffs.(leonard, James)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00397 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.