Patient alleges catheter was misplaced

EDWARDSVILLE - A woman filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against a health center and a physician alleging a catheter was inserted in the wrong place.

Sherrii Antoine filed suit April 27 in Madison County Circuit Court against OSF Healthcare, St. Anthony's Health Center and a surgeon.

St. Anthony's is named in the suit because the surgery took place at its facility.

The suit states that in January 2017, Antoine had surgery to remove a tumor from her lung, then came under the care of the physician employed by OSF Healthcare.

In November 2019, they discussed carrying out a procedure for a Mediport catheter insertion into the left side of her neck. The surgery was performed at St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton.

The catheter was inserted into the left carotid artery instead of the jugular vein, the suit states.

Antoine claims that ultrasound, if properly used, could have prevented the alleged error. She also alleges the defendants failed to recognize the problem and immediately remove the catheter before the procedure was completed.

Antoine claims she suffered permanent injuries following the procedure and later needed emergency surgery to remove the catheter and insert another one in the correct place.

The plaintiff, who is seeking more than $50,000, is represented by Keith Short of Short and Associates in Alton.

Madison County Circuit Court case number 2020-L-0600