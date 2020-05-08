U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on April 30

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on April 30 in the suits below:

In Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Company against Advanced Property Preservation, Inc. :

'Complaint For Declaratory Judgment Against Advanced Property Preservation, Inc., Filed By Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Company. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit B, # 3 Exhibit C, # 4 Exhibit D, # 5 Civil Cover Sheet)(hickey, James)'

'Notice Of Appearance By James J. Hickey On Behalf Of Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Company (hickey, James)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00393 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Nathaniel Renard Legore against Ada Cordinator, Amy Lang, Cameron Watson, J B Pritzker, John Baldwin, Medical Director, Medical Technician Liz, Tara Goings and Wexford Health Forces, Inc. :

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Nathaniel Renard Legore. (attachments: # 1 Envelope, # 2 Exhibits)(jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint. Your Case Number Is 20-387-smy. Within 30 Days Of The Entry Of This Order, You Are Ordered To Submit The $400.00 Filing Fee Or A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. If You File A Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee, The Court Must Review Your Trust Fund Account Statement For The Six-month Period Immediately Preceding The Filing Of This Action. Thus, You Must Have The Trust Fund Officer At Your Facility Complete The Attached Certification And Provide A Copy Of Your Trust Fund Account Statement (or Institutional Equivalent). If You Fail To Pay The Filing Fee Or Submit The Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee By The Deadline, The Case Will Be Dismissed Without Prejudice For Failure To Prosecute. Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(b); Sperow V. Melvin, 153 F.3d 780, 781 (7th Cir. 1998). All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Judge Staci M. Yandle On 4/30/2020.(jaj)'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 4/30/2020. Consent Due By 5/21/2020 (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00387-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Daren Wilson against Dr. Ritz, Illinois Department of Corrections, P. Myers and Wexford Health Sources Inc:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Darren Wilson.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Darren Wilson. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-394-njr. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 4/30/2020. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 4/30/2020. Consent Due By 5/21/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00394-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Charles A McRae against Debie Knauer, John Doe 1, John Doe 10, John Doe 12, John Doe 2, John Doe 3, John Doe 4, John Doe 5, John Doe 6, John Doe 7, John Doe 8, John Doe 9, Leslie McCarty, Rob Jefreys, Sarah Brown-Foiles, Sarah Johnson and Shanon Myers:

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Charles A McRae. (attachments: #1 Envelope)(ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 5/5/2020.]'

'Petition To Proceed In Forma Pauperis, Filed By Charles A McRae.(ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On5/5/2020.]'

'+++ Prisoner Trust Fund Ledger By Charles A McRae (ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On5/5/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00410-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Joshua Hoskins against A. Wiliams, Andrea Presley, B. Blum, C. Wal, Charles Swisher, Clint Mayer, Daniel J. Haris, Jana Rueter, K. Hes, Larue Love, Mark A. Bel, Mr. Adams, Mr. Bailey, Mr. Baker, Mr. Bedford, Mr. Benet, Mr. Chapman, Mr. Coke, Mr. Coley, Mr. Dudek, Mr. Frank, Mr. Grooves, Mr. Hale, Mr. Heck, Mr. Herman, Mr. Hubler, Mr. Johnson, Mr. Jurkowski, Mr. Justice, Mr. Kulich, Mr. Lacy, Mr. Lively, Mr. Luker, Mr. Madox, Mr. Mays, Mr. McDonald, Mr. Meracle, Mr. Mumbower, Mr. Oleary, Mr. Pek, Mr. Pettijean, Mr. Reidelberger, Mr. Ren, Mr. Rodman, Mr. Shirley, Mr. Spiler, Mr. Uraski, Mr. VanDekerove, Mr. Wanack, Mr. Wangler, Mr. Wink, Ms. Finley, Percy Myers, Robert Tomshak, S. Thompson, Tod Schlot and Tylers Holand:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Joshua Hoskins. (attachments: # 1 Exhibits, # 2 Scanning Cover Sheet)(jaj)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Joshua Hoskins. (jaj)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-395-njr. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Review Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 4/30/2020. (jaj)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 4/30/2020. Consent Due By 5/21/2020 (jaj)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00395-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Westfield Insurance Company against Charles Hal and Pepsi Midamerica Co:

'Complaint For Declaratory Judgment Against Charles Hall, Pepsi Midamerica Co. ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4170005.), Filed By Westfield Insurance Company. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit A, # 2 Exhibit B, # 3 Exhibit C, # 4 Exhibit D, # 5 Civil Cover Sheet)(syregelas, Peter)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Peter G. Syregelas On Behalf Of Westfield Insurance Company (syregelas, Peter)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00388 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Daveontay Brown against C / O Herndon and C / O Walt:

'Memorandum And Order Severing Case Number 19-1394-jpg. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 4/30/2020. (tjk)'

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Daveontay Brown.(tjk)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Daveontay Brown. (tjk)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00391-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Daveontay Brown against Oficer Brown:

'Memorandum And Order Severing Case Number 19-1394-jpg. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 4/30/2020. (tjk)'

'Complaint Against Officer Brown, Filed By Daveontay Brown.(tjk)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Daveontay Brown. (tjk)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00390-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Daveontay Brown against C / O Herndon, C / O Miler and Captain Colins:

'Memorandum And Order Severing Case Number 19-1394-jpg. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 4/30/2020. (tjk)'

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Daveontay Brown.(tjk)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Daveontay Brown. (tjk)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00389-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Daveontay Brown against Unknown Jail Staff and Unknown Medical Staff:

'Memorandum And Order Severing Case Number 19-1394-jpg. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 4/30/2020. (tjk)'

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Daveontay Brown.(tjk)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Daveontay Brown. (tjk)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00392-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.