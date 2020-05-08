Madison - St. Clair Record

Friday, May 8, 2020

Case activity for Jery R. Radick vs Commissioner of Social Security on May 6

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | May 8, 2020

General court 02

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Jery R. Radick against Commissioner of Social Security on May 6.

'Complaint Against Commissioner Of Social Security, Filed By Jerry R. Radick. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Commissioner Of Ssa)(severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Traci L. Severs On Behalf Of Jerry R. Radick (severs, Traci)'

'First Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Jerry R. Radick. (severs, Traci)'

'Notice Of Judge Assignment. Judge J. Phil Gilbert And Magistrate Judge Mark A. Beatty Assigned. All Future Documents Must Bear Case Number 20-416-jpg-Mab. If The Parties Consent To Magistrate Judge Assignment, The Consent Form With Instruction Is Attached For Your Convenience. (ack)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00416-JPG-MAB was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on May 6.

