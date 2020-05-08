Case activity for Jane Doe vs Apple Inc. on May 6

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byandagainston May 6.

'Notice Of Removal From Twentieth Judicial Circuit St. Clair County, Case Number 20 L 0206 ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4174764), Filed By Apple Inc.. (attachments: # 1 Exhibit 1, # 2 Exhibit 2, # 3 Exhibit 3, # 4 Exhibit 4, # 5 Civil Cover Sheet)(shah, Raj)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Raj N. Shah On Behalf Of Apple Inc. (shah, Raj)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Eric M. Roberts On Behalf Of Apple Inc. (roberts, Eric)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00421 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on May 6.