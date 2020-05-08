Madison - St. Clair Record

Friday, May 8, 2020

Case activity for Jamie Foster vs Village of Glen Carbon, Illinois on May 6

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | May 8, 2020

General court 10

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Jamie Foster against Village of Glen Carbon, Illinois on May 6.

'Complaint Against Village Of Glen Carbon, Illinois ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4174521.), Filed By Jamie Foster. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Summons Re Village Of Glen Carbon)(hunt, Sarah)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Sarah Jane Hunt On Behalf Of Jamie Foster (hunt, Sarah)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Maryanne Quill On Behalf Of Jamie Foster (quill, Maryanne)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Thomas E. Kennedy, Iii On Behalf Of Jamie Foster (kennedy, Thomas)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00417 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on May 6.

Want to get notified whenever we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois ?

Sign-up Next time we write about U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, we'll email you a link to the story. You may edit your settings or unsubscribe at any time.

Organizations in this Story

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois

More News