Case activity for Jamie Foster vs Village of Glen Carbon, Illinois on May 6

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainston May 6.

'Complaint Against Village Of Glen Carbon, Illinois ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4174521.), Filed By Jamie Foster. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons Summons Re Village Of Glen Carbon)(hunt, Sarah)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Sarah Jane Hunt On Behalf Of Jamie Foster (hunt, Sarah)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Maryanne Quill On Behalf Of Jamie Foster (quill, Maryanne)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Thomas E. Kennedy, Iii On Behalf Of Jamie Foster (kennedy, Thomas)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00417 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on May 6.