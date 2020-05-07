U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on April 29

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on April 29 in the suits below:

In Bryant Harvey against Amber Alen, C / O Carter, C / O Fiero, C / O Goble, C / O Kely, C / O Marshal, C / O Perkins, Dede Brokhart, John Baldwin, John Varga, Lacie Livingston, Lorie Cunningham, Lt. Dewese, Lt. Ecklebery, Lt. McDonald, Mat Boesecker, Meril J. Zahtz, Michael Remers, Rob Jefreys, Russell Goins, Sgt. Ackerman, Shelia Lewis, Tamy Welty and Wexford Health Sources:

'Complaint Against All Defendants Filed By Bryant Harvey, Jr.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Bryant Harvey, Jr.(jsm2)'

'Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel By Bryant Harvey, Jr. (jsm2)'

'Motion For Preliminary Injunction And Motion For Temporary Restraining Order By Bryant Harvey, Jr. (jsm2)'

'Notice And Order: The Court Has Received Your Complaint And Your Motion To Proceed Without Prepayment Of The Filing Fee. Your Case Number Is 20-cv-384-njr. The Following Is Some Information You Should Know Regarding The Initial Stages Of Your Lawsuit. After Your Filing Fee Status Is Determined, The Court Will Your Complaint To Identify Legally Sufficient Claims And Defendants And Dismiss Any Legally Insufficient Claims. See: 28 U.s.c. Sec. 1915a. The Court Will Conduct This Review Within The Next 60 Days And Inform You Of The Findings In A Merit Review Order. No Other Action Will Be Taken In Your Case During This Time, Absent Extraordinary Circumstances. Therefore, You Do Not Need To Submit Any Evidence, Argument, Motions, Or Other Documents. If You Filed A Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Along With Your Complaint, It Will Not Be Considered Until The Merit Review Is Complete. Please Note That Any Motion For Recruitment Of Counsel Must Include Evidence Of Your Own Efforts To Find Counsel, Such As A List Of The Attorneys You Contacted And Copies Of Letters You Sent Or Received. See Pruitt V. Mote, 503 F.3d 647, 654-55 (7th Cir. 2007). If You Do Not Receive A Merit Review Order Within The Next 60 Days, You May File A Motion Requesting The Status Of Your Case. In The Event Your Claim(s) Survive The Merit Review, Further Information And Instruction Will Be Provided To You At That Time. In Addition, Several Administrative Matters Warrant Mention. Any Communication Directed To The Court Should Be In The Form Of A Motion Or Other Pleading And Not A Letter. All Mail Should Be Sent To: Clerk's Office, U.s. District Court, 750 Missouri Avenue, East St. Louis, Il 62201. Finally, You Are Advised That If Your Address Changes, You Must Notify The Court Within Seven Days Of The Change By Filing A Notice Of Change Of Address. Failure To Do So Could Result In The Dismissal Of Your Case. Signed By Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel On 4/29/2020. (jsm2)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'

'Notice From Clerk Instructing Plaintiff To File Notice And Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form: Pursuant To Administrative Order No. 257, Within 21 Days Of This Notice, You Must File The Attached Form Indicating Your Consent To Proceed Before A Magistrate Judge Or An Affirmative Declination To Consent. Consent/non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge Jurisdiction Form Sent To Plaintiff On 04/29/2020. Consent Due By 5/20/2020. (jsm2)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00384-NJR was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Leisure Properties, LLC against Amy Turner:

'Complaint Against Amy Turner ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4169359.), Filed By Leisure Properties, Llc.(schuver, Mark)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Mark S. Schuver On Behalf Of Leisure Properties, Llc (schuver, Mark)'

'Summons Requested. (schuver, Mark)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Melissa C. Meirink On Behalf Of Leisure Properties, Llc (meirink, Melissa)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00385 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.