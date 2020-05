The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought byagainstandon April 30.

'Complaint Against All Defendants, Filed By Charles A McRae. (attachments: #1 Envelope)(ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 5/5/2020.]'

'Petition To Proceed In Forma Pauperis, Filed By Charles A McRae.(ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On5/5/2020.]'

'+++ Prisoner Trust Fund Ledger By Charles A McRae (ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On5/5/2020.]'

Case number 3:20-cv-00410-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on May 5.