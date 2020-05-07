Madison - St. Clair Record

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Court activity on May 4: James A. Savage vs Cheryl Triplet

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | May 7, 2020

General court 05

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by James A. Savage against Cheryl Triplet, City of Belleville, John Doe and Steve Herndon on May 4: 'Motion For Reconsideration Re 34 Clerk's Judgment By Steve Herndon. (hunter, Thomas)'.

Case number 3:18-cv-01817-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Oct. 5, 2018.

