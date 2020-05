The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought byagainstandon May 4: 'Text Order Entered By Judge Sue E. Myerscough On 5/4/2020. Plaintiff, Who Is Currently Incarcerated In Joliet Treatment Center, Has Filed This Lawsuit In The Central District Of Illinois. Though Plaintiff Names Some Defendants Located In The Central District Of Illinois, The Primary Allegations Giving Rise To This Lawsuit Concern Alleged Sexual Assaults In Big Muddy Correctional Center In 2008 And Alleged Continuing Wrongful Conduct In The Southern District Of Illinois When Plaintiff Was On Mandatory Supervised Release. Because A Substantial Part Of The Events Or Omissions Giving Rise To The Claims In This Lawsuit Occurred In The Federal Judicial District For The Southern District Of Illinois, The Court Finds That Venue Over This Proceeding Is In The Southern District Of Illinois, And That It Is In The Interests Of Justice That This Case Be Transferred There. See 28 U.s.c. Sec 1404(a). No Summons Shall Issue In This Action Unless Directed By The Transferee Court. The Clerk Is Directed To Transfer This Case To The Southern District Of Illinois. (ke, Ilcd) [transferred From Illinois Central On 5/5/2020.]'.

Case number 3:20-cv-00410-SMY was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on May 5.