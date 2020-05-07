Madison - St. Clair Record

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Court activity on May 5: James A. Savage vs Cheryl Triplet

Filings

By Record Inc News Service | May 7, 2020

General court 08

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity in the suit brought by James A. Savage against Cheryl Triplet, City of Belleville, John Doe and Steve Herndon on May 5: 'Order Granting 35 Motion To Reconsider And Reopening Case. Having Been Advised By Counsel That The Parties Have Not Yet Consummated Settlement And Require An Additional Sixty (60) Days To Do So, The Court Directs The Clerk Of Court To Vacate The 34 Clerk's Judgment, Reopen This Case, And Wait To Enter Judgment Of Dismissal With Prejudice And With Costs For 60 Days From The Date Of This Order (i.e., July 6, 2020). Should The Parties Fail To Consummate Settlement By July 6, 2020, They May Petition The Court To Delay Entry Of Judgment Until A Later Date. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 5/5/2020. (jsy) This Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'.

Case number 3:18-cv-01817-JPG was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Oct. 5, 2018.

