U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois: Actions Taken on April 27

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activity on April 27 in the suits below:

In Crystal M. Grater against Commissioner of Social Security:

'Complaint Against Crystal M. Grater, Filed By Crystal M. Grater. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(camp, David)'

'Notice Of Appearance By David D. Camp On Behalf Of Crystal M. Grater (camp, David)'

'Consent/Non-consent To U.s. Magistrate Judge-sealed Pending Receipt From All Parties. (camp, David)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Crystal M. Grater. (camp, David)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00376 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Katrina D. Fouty against Comisioner Andrew M. Saul:

'Complaint Against Andrew M. Saul, Filed By Katrina D. Fouty. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(daley, Frederick)'

'Motion For Leave To Proceed In Forma Pauperis By Katrina D. Fouty. (daley, Frederick)'

'Notice Of Appearance By Frederick J. Daley, Jr On Behalf Of Katrina D. Fouty (daley, Frederick)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00375 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Jason Gil and Tom Hensiek against Administrative Committee of the Casino Queen Employee Stock Ownership Plan, Board of Directors of Casino Queen Holding Company, Inc. , Charles W Bidwil, James G Koman, Jefrey Watson, John & Jane Does 1 - 20, Robert Barows and Timothy J Rand: 'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4167878.), Filed By Jason Gill, Tom Hensiek. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Summons)(bortscheller, Mary)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00377 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

In Gary Novich against Keneth M. Rozel and Nicholas S. Arnold: 'Complaint Against All Defendants ( Filing Fee $ 400 Receipt Number 0754-4167820.), Filed By Gary Novich. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet)(rousseau, Joseph)'

Case number 3:20-cv-00374 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois.